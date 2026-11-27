From winning hearts on reality television to making a mark in Punjabi entertainment, Himanshi Khurana has built a career that goes well beyond her fashion credentials.

The actress and model first rose to prominence with her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where her personality and style made her a familiar face among audiences.

She has since continued to make headlines with her music videos, acting projects and glamorous public appearances.

As Himanshi turns 35, we're celebrating her birthday with a look at seven outfits that prove that she has a great sense of style.



Paired with taupe slides, stacked gold bracelets and a

And that bag deserves a closer look. A standard Togo leather Birkin 30 retails internationally for around $14,900 (approximately Rs 13.8–14.3 lakh)!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Himanshi Khurana/Instagram IMAGE: Himanshi gives us a lesson in understated daytime dressing in this rust-red linen midi dress.Paired with taupe slides, stacked gold bracelets and a Birkin handbag , the look is all about quiet luxury without trying too hard.And that bag deserves a closer look. A standard Togo leather Birkin 30 retails internationally for around $14,900 (approximately Rs 13.8–14.3 lakh)!



Himanshi looks lovely in the anarkali set by Jaipur-based label Baise Gaba.

The soft beige chiffon features delicate

The contrasting royal-blue cropped koti, with its intricate antique gold and red hand embroidery, adds just the right amount of colour. IMAGE: Who says traditional dressing always needs heavy embellishment?Himanshi looks lovely in the anarkali set by Jaipur-based label Baise Gaba.The soft beige chiffon features delicate bandhani polka-dot motifs, an embroidered square neckline and a beautifully flowing flare.The contrasting royal-blue cropped koti, with its intricate antique gold and red hand embroidery, adds just the right amount of colour.

IMAGE: Himanshi takes us straight into vintage glam with this black strapless midi dress covered in bold white polka dots.

The body-skimming column silhouette and thigh-high slit keep things sleek while the straight-across neckline gives the outfit a classic retro feel.

But the real conversation starter is that striking white 3D floral choker! Sometimes all you need is a good polka-dot dress and a fabulous accessory.

IMAGE: If old-Hollywood had a modern wardrobe, this would be it!

Himanshi makes a striking appearance in a deep burgundy strapless gown featuring textured boucle-style fabric and ribbed detailing along the bustier.

Featuring circular crystal clusters and a crimson teardrop stone, the jewellery adds a rich finishing touch.

IMAGE: Himanshi gives the classic black-and-white combination a makeover in this Ozoda peplum dress.

The tailored square-neck bodice has puff shoulders, crisp ivory panels and black floral lace along the sides and sleeves.

An ivory peplum ruffle with black piping defines the waist before flowing into a sleek floor-length black skirt.

A sparkling diamond choker and matching drop earrings add to the vintage-inspired appeal.

IMAGE: Himanshi turns heads in this midnight-blue sequined mermaid lehenga by Poonams Kaurture.

The cropped bustier blouse is decked in oversized circular sequins and scalloped halter straps while the fitted mermaid skirt is covered in shimmering vertical rows of tonal sequins.

This is the kind of outfit that doesn't wait for the spotlight; it walks straight into it!

IMAGE: Himanshi’s black georgette sari is adorned in geometric sequin patterns and a shimmering black-and-silver border, but the real surprise is the cascade of lavender, pink and black ostrich feathers along the pallu.

The contrasting bright pink satin-printed blouse, complete with black sequin straps and a sweetheart neckline, adds another joyful element.

It's bold, unexpected and proof that Himanshi isn't afraid to have a little fun with fashion.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff