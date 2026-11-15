Aneet Padda's Romantic Fashion Choice

Aneet Padda had a rather special fashion moment this Diwali and it wasn't because she was wearing a designer ensemble fresh off the runway.

The Saiyaara actress celebrated the festival on November 8 with co-star and rumoured beau, Ahaan Panday, and his family in Mumbai, dressed in an outfit that had a lovely family connection. Turns out, her blush-pink kurta set belonged to Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday!

Aneet's choice of outfit has won hearts for its sentimental value, proving that sometimes the most meaningful fashion statements come with a story attached.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Deanne Panday/Instagram

The three-piece ensemble featured a knee-length blush-pink kurta with a scoop neckline and quarter-length sleeves.

Gold gota lace embroidery along the bodice and borders added a festive touch while the relaxed fit gave the outfit a comfortable appeal.

It came with flared palazzo pants featuring scalloped gota-trimmed hems and a contrasting blue floral dupatta that brought a lovely pop of colour to the look.

The outfit had previously been worn by Deanne during a family Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Fans spotted the familiar ensemble when Aneet's Diwali pictures surfaced, making the fashion connection all the more special.

The slightly oversized fit also made sense once it became clear that the actress was wearing a piece from Deanne's personal wardrobe.

There was another little detail that fans couldn't help noticing. Aneet's embroidered gold juttis or mojris appeared to match a pair previously worn by Ahaan's sister, Alanna Panday.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff