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When Anamika Khanna Does This On The Ramp

By REDIFF STYLE July 27, 2026 16:54 IST 1 Minute Read
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Anamika Khanna opened Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 with Moonlit Palace, a collection presented at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace that celebrated India's rich craft traditions through a contemporary lens.

Anamika Khanna

 

The show began with fluid drapes, sculptural silhouettes and jewellery seamlessly integrated into the garments, setting an understated yet striking mood.

It then celebrated Rajasthan's celebrated textile hub, Barmer, where mirror work, rich colours and gold foil detailing showcased handcrafted fabrics developed with local women artisan communities.

Anamika Khanna

 

The final chapter, Kalighat, drew inspiration from Kolkata's iconic artistic traditions, introducing softer silhouettes and graceful drapes that reflected the city's creative spirit.

With Moonlit Palace, the designer celebrated the women artisans whose craftsmanship continues to preserve India's textile legacy while reimagining it for a modern audience.

Check out more images from the show: 

Anamika Khanna

 

Anamika Khanna

 

Anamika Khanna

 

Anamika Khanna

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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