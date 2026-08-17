When Alaya F, Sara Tendulkar Are In Princess Mode...

Every little girl has imagined being Cinderella at least once and these lehengas help them come pretty close.

Think icy blues, shimmering embroidery, dramatic flares and enough sparkle to make you feel like you're about to lose a glass slipper at midnight.

If your mood board for the coming wedding season is filled with fairytale fashion, these celebrity-approved Cinderella lehengas deserve a spot.

Radhika Seth

corset blouse, dreamy powder blue lehenga and enough sparkle to rival a ballroom chandelier... this is a Cinderella who is fashion week ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram IMAGE: A, dreamy powder blue lehenga and enough sparkle to rival a ballroom chandelier... this is a Cinderella who is fashion week ready.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s icy blue lehenga looks like it belongs at a palace. The clean lines, delicate embroidery and effortless elegance do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE:’s icy blue lehenga looks like it belongs at a palace. The clean lines, delicate embroidery and effortless elegance do all the talking.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Not every Cinderella waits for a prince. Kareena's grey lehenga with its rich zari border is fit for the queen who's ruling her kingdom effectively. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

IMAGE: One shoulder, shimmering sequins and an aqua-blue dream lehenga. This Cinderella definitely arrives in a limousine instead of a pumpkin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

IMAGE: Crystal florals and a floaty dupatta make this look straight out of an enchanted garden where happily-ever-afters begin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Alaya F

IMAGE: This intricate pastel lehenga looks like it was stitched together from snowflakes and fairy dust. Just don't forget the clock strikes midnight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: With its voluminous skirt, sparkling blouse and delicate floral embroidery, this lehenga is practically made for twirling across a palace dance floor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff