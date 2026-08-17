When Alaya F, Sara Tendulkar Are In Princess Mode...

Every little girl has imagined being Cinderella at least once and these lehengas help them come pretty close.
Think icy blues, shimmering embroidery, dramatic flares and enough sparkle to make you feel like you're about to lose a glass slipper at midnight.
If your mood board for the coming wedding season is filled with fairytale fashion, these celebrity-approved Cinderella lehengas deserve a spot.
Radhika Seth
IMAGE: A corset blouse
, dreamy powder blue lehenga
and enough sparkle to rival a ballroom chandelier... this is a Cinderella who is fashion week ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
’s icy blue lehenga
looks like it belongs at a palace. The clean lines, delicate embroidery and effortless elegance do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
IMAGE: Not every Cinderella waits for a prince. Kareena's grey lehenga with its rich zari border is fit for the queen who's ruling her kingdom effectively. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
IMAGE: One shoulder, shimmering sequins and an aqua-blue dream lehenga. This Cinderella definitely arrives in a limousine instead of a pumpkin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram
IMAGE: Crystal florals and a floaty dupatta make this look straight out of an enchanted garden where happily-ever-afters begin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram
Alaya F
IMAGE: This intricate pastel lehenga looks like it was stitched together from snowflakes and fairy dust. Just don't forget the clock strikes midnight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
IMAGE: With its voluminous skirt, sparkling blouse and delicate floral embroidery, this lehenga is practically made for twirling across a palace dance floor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff