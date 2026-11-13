When A Relative Betrays Your Trust...

'If it made you uncomfortable, it is completely reasonable to confront them and establish boundaries about what can and cannot be shared.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When you open your heart to someone and share something personal with the person you trust, you expect them to respect your privacy.

But what happens when that person, intentionally or unintentionally, decides to share the information with someone else?

Should you confront them or simply stop sharing personal details with them?

According to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, it's not unusual for someone to discuss your personal details without your consent.

"Be extremely careful about sharing sensitive information with friends and family, no matter how close they are," he counsels in his latest advisory.

You can post relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I once told a relative something personal about my marriage related to sex because I trusted them.

Later, I found out that the same information had been discussed with other family members.

Should I confront the person about breaking my trust or is it better to quietly stop sharing personal matters with them?

I am sorry that you put your trust in someone and they failed you.

As unfortunate as it is, this happens more often than we can imagine.

Going forward, I would like you to be extremely careful about sharing sensitive information with friends and family, no matter how close they are.

I am not saying they discussed the matter with others because they wanted to gossip about it; it might have stemmed from a place of concern. However, doing so without your permission is still unacceptable.

If it made you uncomfortable, it is completely reasonable to confront them (your relative, in this case) and establish boundaries about what can and cannot be shared.

Have a polite and respectful conversation but be firm about the fact that they did not seek your consent before sharing your personal information.

I hope this helps.

You can post relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.