'If you find your friend and your wife crossing boundaries, you have every right to vocalise your discomfort,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Should you be concerned if your best friend gets too comfortable with your partner?

Does it make you insecure?

Or are you simply overthinking the situation?

According to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of the online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

While counselling a married reader who is dealing with a similar situation, Mittal says, 'Friendships are great, and they can happen between any two people, but our partner's comfort should matter too.'

You can post your dating and relationship questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Hemantkumar: I have a close friend who has also become very friendly with my wife.

There is nothing clearly wrong between them, and I know I should trust my wife, but sometimes I feel their comfort level is more than what I am comfortable with.

For example, they joke a lot, talk very freely and sometimes my friend gives her more attention than I feel is normal between a married woman and her husband's friend.

How can I understand whether this is just my insecurity and overthinking or whether there are some genuine boundaries that should be maintained?

If I decide to speak to my wife or my friend, how can I explain my feelings without sounding possessive, suspicious or controlling?

Dear Hemant, first of all, I am happy to see that you are trying to reason with your thoughts and not trying to judge without proper justification.

Half of my work is already taken care of.

The second part is understanding whether there is something more to it than friendship.

I suggest spending time with both of them together once in a while and seeing the bond for yourself.

If you find them crossing boundaries, you have every right to vocalise your discomfort to your wife.

Friendships are great, and they can happen between any two people, but our partner's comfort should matter too.

If there is something to address, please do so.

It's only when we express ourselves that our partner can understand what's going on in our minds.

You can post your dating and relationship questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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