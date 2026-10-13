WhatsApp Scam Alert: Saying 'No' Can...

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warned that replying 'NO' to unsolicited WhatsApp messages regarding unauthorised bank debits could allow fraudsters to steal your money without needing an OTP or a link.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Replying to a WhatsApp message with a 'NO' may allow fraudsters to steal your money, according to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar. He stated that this new type of cyber fraud does not involve an OTP or a link.

A chartered accountant recently lost several lakhs of rupees in a similar incident, he added.

On October 12, Sajjanar issued a warning about this alleged auto-execution file attack.

He recommended that people should avoid replying to messages about banking transactions received from unknown numbers.

Key points New cyber fraud warning: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warned that replying 'NO' to unsolicited WhatsApp messages regarding unauthorised bank debits could allow fraudsters to steal your money without needing an OTP or a link.

Scare tactics used: Scammers send panic-inducing fake debit alerts followed by an urgent prompt to reply 'NO', tricking users into reacting hastily before checking their bank accounts.

Alleged malware exposure: The commissioner warned that responding exposes recipients to an alleged auto-execution file attack that grants criminals phone control, though the exact technical mechanism remains unverified.

Do not respond: Citizens are advised never to reply 'YES' or 'NO' to unsolicited banking messages from unknown numbers, as legitimate banks never verify transactions this way.

Safe verification steps: Immediately block the sender, delete the conversation and independently check bank statements via official mobile apps or verified customer care numbers printed on bank cards.

Action in case of fraud: If unauthorised deductions occur, alert your bank immediately. Also dial India's national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or lodge a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (external link).

According to the commissioner, the fraud begins with a WhatsApp message saying that a certain amount has been debited from the recipient's bank account.

After this, the recipient receives a second message telling them to reply 'NO' immediately if they did not authorise the transaction. The purpose of this message is to make the recipient feel panicked and give them little time to think before replying.

Sajjanar warned that after replying, the recipient would be exposed to malicious software which could allow criminals to take control of their phone and obtain access to their financial information.

However, the exact technical method used in this alleged attack has not yet been independently verified in any of the reports.

How the scam allegedly works

Unlike traditional phishing attempts, which typically use fake websites, suspicious links or requests for OTPs, this reported scam allegedly uses the recipient's response to a message. If someone thinks that money has been taken from their account, they will often reply 'NO' right away without checking their bank statements.

Hyderabad police are warning that messages like these cannot be trusted and that users should not respond to unknown senders.

Sajjanar said that cybercriminals are now using more sophisticated methods to scare people into thinking they have lost money. He warned that just because there is no OTP request or obvious link, that does not mean that an unsolicited message is legitimate.

Advice from the Hyderabad Police

Sajjanar advised that people should not reply 'YES' or 'NO' to unsolicited WhatsApp messages regarding banking transactions.

Instead, people should block the sender, delete the chat and check for any debits using their bank's official mobile app or online banking services. Only contact your bank through verified channels such as your customer care number printed on your passbook or bank card.

Your bank will never ask you to confirm a transaction by replying 'YES' or 'NO' to an unknown WhatsApp number.

This warning is part of a larger trend of cybercriminals using messaging platforms to distribute malicious apps, pretending to be financial institutions and tricking people into giving up sensitive information.

In July, India Today carried a report about how scammers pretending to be bank employees who needed to complete KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures are sending Android Application Package (APK) files via WhatsApp. Malicious apps like these can ask for permissions that can lead to sensitive information being leaked or facilitate unauthorised access to your device.

Installing a malicious app, however, is different than just replying to a text message. Users should be cautious when considering the precise mechanism described in the latest warning and should not assume that typing 'NO' alone automatically infects your phone.

What you should do if your money is stolen

If you notice an unauthorised debit from your account, you should contact your bank right away, report the transaction and ask for further unauthorised activity to stop.

You should also call India's national cybercrime hotline at 1930 or file a complaint with the government's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portalm(external link). Reporting quickly can help authorities and banks try to stop the money from being moved elsewhere.

Sajjanar's message is simple: Don't panic if someone you don't know says that money has been taken from your account. Check whether the transaction was authorised by you and don't let an unsolicited WhatsApp message determine what you do next.