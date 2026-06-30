What's The Future Of Microbiology In India And Abroad?

'The future of microbiology is highly promising both in India and abroad,' says rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Edward Jenner/Pexels

Still confused about college admissions?

Wondering which engineering branch and college is best after class 12?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG, counsels parents and aspiring professionals about admission prospects, potential career options and how to make a smart choice after Class 12.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar HERE

Pratyaksh: I seek your guidance in taking admission.

I secured 82 per cent in Class 12 boards (physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, computer science), 84 per cent (physics, mathematics, English, computer science, music) and 75 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

I want to pursue computer science engineering (CSE) in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML) and related branches. Budget and location is no bar.

There are many reputed private universities where you can pursue computer science engineering (CSE) in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML) and related technology branches.

Some of them are the Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal (MIT); SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur (SRM-KTR); University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES); Bennett University; Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and many more.

Anonymous: Sir, I seek your guidance regarding my daughter's higher education options.

She has secured 89.4 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and 96 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Her preferred branch is computer science engineering (CSE).

We are currently based in Gurugram and would like to understand the colleges where she may have a realistic chance of admission. She is also considering taking a drop year and reappearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in 2027.

Kindly advise whether she should pursue admission this year or prepare for another attempt.

You can try JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT) (spot/management quota), Bennett University, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Chandigarh University and Galgotias University for computer science engineering (CSE).

Take a drop only if she is highly motivated and can significantly improve her Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main score.

In reality, very few students succeed after taking a drop. One should have patience, willpower, the willingness to work hard without getting fatigued and the confidence to score more than 95+.

If she has all these qualities, then think about taking a drop; otherwise, save one year by taking admission to any decent private college with the preferred branch. The final decision will be yours.

Anonymous: What is the future of a microbiology course in India and abroad?

The future of a microbiology course is highly promising in India and abroad. But for sure-shot placement success, plan for a master of science (MSc), doctor of philosophy (PhD) or specialised skills that are usually required to unlock top positions.

If you are getting microbiology at a prestigious institute and have an interest in it, then you can opt for it with confidence.

Alkesh: Sir, my son has passed the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) diploma final semester in computer science with 90 per cent marks.

Please suggest the best colleges in Pune where he can get a seat in direct second-year bachelor of technology (BTech) in computer science or its allied branches.

We are from the open-economically weaker section (Open-EWS) category.

Also, suggest some good private institutes in Pune that do not take part in the centralised admission process (CAP) round but are worth taking admission to.

He should target direct second-year (DSY) admissions through the centralised admission process (CAP) in this order: College of Engineering Pune (COEP) > Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT) > Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT) > Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE) > All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's Institute of Information Technology (AISSMS).

For good non-CAP/private options, consider Symbiosis Skills and Professional University and MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), both of which offer lateral entry admissions.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar HERE

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