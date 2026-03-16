What's Inside The Rs 3 Crore Oscar Swag Bag?

Awarded to select nominees and winners, the 2026 'Everyone Wins' Oscar swag bag includes luxury vacation stays in Ibiza and Lapland worth $65,000, a $25,000 facial plastic surgery voucher from a New York-based surgeon, and even a custom prenuptial agreement service, among several other high-end gifts.

IMAGE: Items included in the 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag are displayed in Los Angeles. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

Key Points The Oscars swag bag is officially called the 'Everyone Wins' nomi/Rsnee gift bag.

It is distributed by Los Angeles-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets and given to major acting and directing nominees.

The 2026 swag bag, valued at about $346,000 (about Rs 3 crore) includes luxury trips, cosmetic procedures, designer items and gourmet food.

Every year, the Academy Awards, one of Hollywood's biggest nights, celebrates the year's finest films and performances.

But apart from the winners and nominees, another highlight that grabs attention every year is the lavish Oscars swag bag.

What is the Oscars swag bag?

The famous Oscars swag bag, officially called the 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag, is given to select nominees at the Academy Awards.

The luxury gift bag is not distributed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars. Instead, it is curated by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.

Every year, brands include high-end products, luxury experiences and services in the bag as part of a promotional partnership.

Who gets the Oscars 2026 swag bag?

The Oscars gift bag is typically given to nominees in major categories, including best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best director.

According to a report in The Guardian (external link), 'the bags are given to the 20 acting nominees, five directors on the shortlist, and host Conan O'Brien.'

Even if nominees do not win an Oscar, they still receive the gift bag; which is why it is nicknamed the 'Everyone Wins' bag.

What is the cost of the Oscars 2026 swag bag?

'It's just under $350,000 worth (about Rs 3 crore/Rs 30 million) for all of the bag for each person,' Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, the LA-based company, told The Guardian.

Most of the value comes from luxury trips, services and vouchers, rather than physical items inside the bag.

What's inside the Oscars 2026 swag bag?

According to The Wall Street Journal newspaper, the 2026 Oscars swag bag includes the following:

Luxury vacation stays in Ibiza and Lapland worth $65,000

$25,000 facial plastic surgery voucher from a New York-based surgeon

Designer apparel and accessories

Gourmet snacks and treats like chocolate covered pretzels with edible gold

Custom prenuptial agreement service by a New York-based divorce attorney

The bag typically combines luxury travel, wellness services, fashion products and novelty gifts, making it one of the most talked-about traditions of the Oscars season.

The history behind Oscars swag bag

It's been 20 years since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stopped giving out its official Oscars goodie bag.

Back in those days, it included simpler gifts like designer products, luxury chocolates, electronics, gift vouchers, books and CDs among others.

After the Internal Revenue Service ruled that the items counted as taxable non-cash compensation, it eventually came under scrutiny leading to a crackdown.

Some time around 2002, private companies stepped in to fill the gap.

Luxury hotels and spas would host exclusive 'gifting suites,' where brands would offer expensive products to celebrities in the hope they will mention them on social media.