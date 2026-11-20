Fashion's biggest conversations deserve equally memorable outfits and the 2026 edition of Vogue Forces of Fashion in Mumbai delivered plenty of both.

Bringing together actors, designers and industry insiders, the event became a showcase of fashion that went beyond the predictable red-carpet formula.

Ananya Panday

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ananya Panday gave classic Chanel dressing a modish spin in a monochromatic look from the Cruise 2026/27 collection.

She paired a slightly oversized black blazer, complete with gold buttons and subtle pinstripes, with a matching knee-length dress featuring an asymmetrical box-pleated skirt.

The signature double-C logos added the fashion house's unmistakable stamp, while a pastel blue quilted handbag broke the dark palette.

Finished with pointed-toe slingbacks (not seen in the image), this was a lesson in making corporate-inspired dressing feel decidedly chic.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri brought a sculptural touch to the event in an ivory mini dress by Kresha Bajaj from her The Archive of Hidden Things collection.

The high neckline, draped shoulder details and intricate open-weave lacework gave the fitted silhouette plenty to talk about.

But the real showstopper was the uneven scalloped hemline that dipped into jagged points along the thighs. With embellished ivory pumps and a slicked-back bun, Alizeh wisely let the craftsmanship do the talking. A little lace, a lot of attitude!

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor clearly wasn't interested in playing it safe.

The singer wore an avant-garde ensemble from Alaia's Winter–Spring 2026 collection, pairing a dark brown ribbed turtleneck with a dramatic curved midriff cutout.

The real spectacle was the voluminous white nylon skirt, featuring exaggerated hip proportions, crisp pleats and a jagged handkerchief hem.

Matching white ankle heels completed the look.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley gave us a fashion history lesson in the best possible way.

The actor stepped out in an archival John Galliano bias-cut silk slip dress from his Spring 2001 collection, sourced from Epoque Couture.

The floor-length gown featured delicate spaghetti straps and a softly draped neckline, with an ombre gradient fading from champagne butter-yellow to fuchsia pink.

She paired it with an embroidered silk-satin handbag by London's The Veil, featuring glass beading and Art Deco-inspired hardware. Vintage fashion, but make it unforgettable!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff