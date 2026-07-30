What Your Health Insurance Policy Really Covers -- And The Fine Print You Should Never Ignore

Know exactly what your health insurance policy covers, what it doesn't and the policy conditions that deserve your attention before you make a claim.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In the first part of this series, we explained why health insurance is essential, how much cover you may need, whether your employer's policy is enough and the questions you should ask before buying a policy.

Now comes the more important part -- understanding what you've actually bought.

Many policyholders discover the meaning of terms like waiting period, co-payment or room-rent limit only after they are admitted to hospital.

That, often, is when they realise that not every medical expense is covered and that a claim can be reduced because they overlooked an important clause while buying the policy.

1. What exactly does a health insurance policy cover?

Every health insurance policy is different, but most comprehensive plans generally cover:

Hospitalisation expenses

Doctor's consultation fees during hospitalisation

ICU charges

Surgery costs

Nursing charges

Medicines consumed during hospitalisation

Diagnostic tests

Day-care procedures that do not require a 24-hour hospital stay

Ambulance charges up to the limits specified in the policy

Pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation medical expenses for a specified period

Many insurers also provide cover for:

Modern treatments such as robotic surgery, subject to policy terms

Mental healthcare, as required under applicable regulations

Home healthcare for specified illnesses

Organ donor expenses

AYUSH treatment, depending on the policy

However, these benefits vary from one insurer and product to another. Never assume that because one insurer offers a benefit, another insurer automatically does too.

Common mistake

Many buyers read only the brochure and assume every treatment is covered. The actual policy wording determines what the insurer will pay.

2. What does health insurance usually NOT cover?

Every policy contains exclusions.

Some exclusions are permanent while others apply only during the waiting period.

Common exclusions include:

Cosmetic or aesthetic procedures unless medically necessary because of an accident

Fertility treatment unless specifically covered

Experimental or unproven treatments not recognised under the policy

Self-inflicted injuries

Treatment arising from substance abuse where excluded

Non-medically necessary hospitalisation

Expenses that fall outside the policy conditions

Some policies may also place limits on consumables, dental treatment, hearing aids or spectacles unless they are part of treatment following an accident or specifically covered.

Always read the exclusions section carefully.

3. What is a waiting period?

A waiting period is the period during which certain claims are not payable even though your policy has started and is active.

There are different types of waiting periods.

An initial waiting period applicable to most illnesses after purchasing the policy

Waiting periods for specified diseases

Waiting periods applicable to pre-existing diseases

The duration varies depending on the insurer and the product.

Example

Suppose you buy a policy today and need planned treatment for a disease that has a specific waiting period under your policy.

If the waiting period has not been completed, the insurer may not pay the claim unless the illness resulted from an accident or falls under an exception.

What should you do?

Never compare policies only on premium.

Compare waiting periods as well.

4. What is a pre-existing disease?

A pre-existing disease is a medical condition that existed before you bought the policy or before the commencement of the insurance cover, as defined in the policy.

Examples include:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Asthma

Thyroid disorders

Heart disease

One of the biggest mistakes policyholders make is failing to disclose existing illnesses.

Some people think, 'It's only mild diabetes' or 'I take one BP tablet every day.'

Do not hide such information.

Insurance works on the principle of complete disclosure. If you are asked about an illness in the proposal form, answer honestly.

Common mistake

Allowing an agent to fill the proposal form without checking what's written on it. Always read the completed form before signing it.

5. What is room-rent capping and why should you care?

Some health insurance policies specify the maximum room rent they will pay.

For example, your policy may allow a room costing up to Rs 5,000 per day.

If you choose a room costing Rs 10,000 per day, your out-of-pocket expenses may increase because some insurers apply proportionate deductions on other hospital expenses linked to the room category.

Many modern comprehensive policies no longer impose room-rent limits but some products still do.

Before buying

Ask:

Is there any room-rent cap?

Does choosing a higher room affect other hospital expenses?

These two questions alone can prevent unpleasant surprises during hospitalisation.

6. What is co-payment?

A co-payment means you agree to bear a fixed percentage of every admissible claim while the insurer pays the remaining amount.

For example, if your policy has a 20 per cent co-payment and your admissible claim is Rs 5 lakh:

The insurer pays Rs 4 lakh.

You pay Rs 1 lakh.

Co-payment is common in some senior citizen policies and certain specialised products.

A lower premium sometimes comes with a higher co-payment.

So don't compare policies only on price.

7. What is a deductible?

A deductible is the amount you must pay yourself before the insurance company starts paying.

Deductibles are commonly found in Top-Up and Super Top-Up policies.

Example:

If your Super Top-Up policy has a deductible of Rs 5 lakh and your hospital bill is Rs 8 lakh:

You pay the first Rs 5 lakh (or it is paid by another policy).

The Super Top-Up pays the balance, subject to policy terms.

This is one reason why many financial planners recommend combining a base policy with a Super Top-Up instead of buying a very expensive high-value base policy.

8. What is restoration benefit?

Many insurers offer a restoration benefit.

If your entire sum insured is exhausted during the policy year, the insurer may restore all or part of the sum insured, subject to the policy conditions.

However, restoration rules differ significantly between insurers.

Questions you should ask include:

Does restoration happen automatically?

Can it be used for the same illness?

Can it be used only for a different illness?

Can it be used more than once during the policy year?

Never assume all restoration benefits work the same way.

9. What is No Claim Bonus?

If you do not make a claim during the policy year, many insurers reward you with a No Claim Bonus (NCB).

The bonus may increase your sum insured without increasing the premium, although the structure varies across insurers.

Some insurers increase the sum insured every claim-free year up to a specified limit.

Others offer different bonus structures.

Ask your insurer:

How does the No Claim Bonus work?

What happens to the bonus if I make a claim?

10. Which clauses do buyers overlook most often?

The following clauses deserve careful attention before you buy a policy:

Waiting periods

Pre-existing disease conditions

Room-rent limits

Co-payment

Disease-specific sub-limits, if any

Restoration benefit

No Claim Bonus

Network hospitals

Permanent exclusions

Claim procedure

Reading these clauses takes less than an hour.

Ignoring them can cost you lakhs of rupees later.

Five questions you should ask your insurance company today

Does my policy have any room-rent limit? How long is the waiting period for pre-existing diseases? Is there any co-payment clause? How does the restoration benefit work under my policy? Can you email me the latest Customer Information Sheet and complete policy wording?

Health insurance isn't just about buying a policy -- it is about understanding the promise your insurer is making and the conditions attached to that promise.

Waiting periods, exclusions, co-payments and room-rent limits may appear to be technical terms but they can significantly affect the amount your insurer pays when you need treatment.

Before buying or renewing a policy, spend time reading the customer information sheet and the policy wording instead of relying only on advertisements or sales pitches.

In the next part of this series, we'll explain what happens when an insured is actually hospitalised.

We'll answer questions about cashless treatment, reimbursement claims, network hospitals, claim documents, reasons why claims get rejected and what you should do if your insurer refuses to settle your claim.

Part 1: 10 Questions Every First-Time Health Insurance Buyer Must Ask