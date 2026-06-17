What Your Fave FIFA Team Reveals About Your Style

Picking a World Cup team isn't just about football.
Somewhere between the colours, the players and the vibe of the team, you end up revealing a little bit about your own personality.
Are you drawn to the classics or do you love standing out? Do you thrive on drama or do you prefer understated elegance?
Your favourite team might just have the same fashion energy as you.
England
Style: Classic, polished, effortless, reliable
IMAGE: If England
is your team, chances are you're a sucker for timeless pieces and effortless style. You like looking put together without trying too hard and believe a good pair of jeans can solve almost every fashion dilemma.
Meghna Kaur's red baby tee, blue denims and white cap perfectly capture that easy, sporty aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram
Brazil
Style: Cheerful, optimistic, vibrant, fun-loving
IMAGE: Brazil fans are the life of every party. You're drawn to bold colours, infectious energy and anything that sparks joy.
Your wardrobe is filled with pieces that instantly brighten your mood, much like Pooja Hegde
's collared, knitted yellow dress that radiates sunshine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
Argentina
Style: Romantic, creative, soft, dreamy
IMAGE: If you're rooting for Argentina, you're probably drawn to all things pretty and effortlessly chic. You love feminine silhouettes, soothing colours and outfits that feel light and whimsical.
Ananya Panday's sky-blue corset and white flared pants perfectly mirror that dreamy energy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
France
Style: Sophisticated, refined, elegant, understated
IMAGE: French football fans usually have impeccable taste. You prefer quality over trends and gravitate towards pieces that look expensive without demanding attention. Mrunal Thakur
's dark-wash denim co-ord proves that even a simple fabric can feel incredibly polished. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Portugal
Style: Confident, adventurous, playful, trend-forward
IMAGE: If Portugal is your team, you're never afraid to experiment. You love making a statement, embrace new trends and have an effortlessly cool approach to fashion. Sharvari Wagh
's cropped sweatshirt and denim combination has exactly that sporty, fashion-forward vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram
Morocco
Style: Bold, expressive, energetic, fearless
IMAGE: Morocco supporters love colour, energy and a bit of drama in the best way possible. You're warm, outgoing and the kind of person who never blends into the crowd. Nora Fatehi
's red baby tee and oversized varsity jacket perfectly channel that larger-than-life spirit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram
Spain
Style: Passionate, artistic, creative, spirited
IMAGE: If Spain has your heart, you appreciate beauty in the little details and gravitate towards pieces that feel unique. You love prints, textures and outfits that tell a story.
Janhvi Kapoor's satin yellow dress with its vibrant floral motifs is every bit as expressive and spirited as the Spanish game.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram