What Your Fave FIFA Team Reveals About Your Style

Picking a World Cup team isn't just about football.

Somewhere between the colours, the players and the vibe of the team, you end up revealing a little bit about your own personality.

Are you drawn to the classics or do you love standing out? Do you thrive on drama or do you prefer understated elegance?

Your favourite team might just have the same fashion energy as you.

England

Style: Classic, polished, effortless, reliable

England is your team, chances are you're a sucker for timeless pieces and effortless style. You like looking put together without trying too hard and believe a good pair of jeans can solve almost every fashion dilemma.

Meghna Kaur's red baby tee, blue denims and white cap perfectly capture that easy, sporty aesthetic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram IMAGE: Ifis your team, chances are you're a sucker for timeless pieces and effortless style. You like looking put together without trying too hard and believe a good pair of jeans can solve almost every fashion dilemma.Meghna Kaur's red baby tee, blue denims and white cap perfectly capture that easy, sporty aesthetic.

Brazil

Style: Cheerful, optimistic, vibrant, fun-loving



Your wardrobe is filled with pieces that instantly brighten your mood, much like Pooja Hegde's collared, knitted yellow dress that radiates sunshine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram IMAGE: Brazil fans are the life of every party. You're drawn to bold colours, infectious energy and anything that sparks joy.Your wardrobe is filled with pieces that instantly brighten your mood, much like's collared, knitted yellow dress that radiates sunshine.

Argentina

Style: Romantic, creative, soft, dreamy

IMAGE: If you're rooting for Argentina, you're probably drawn to all things pretty and effortlessly chic. You love feminine silhouettes, soothing colours and outfits that feel light and whimsical.

Ananya Panday's sky-blue corset and white flared pants perfectly mirror that dreamy energy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

France

Style: Sophisticated, refined, elegant, understated



Mrunal Thakur's dark-wash denim co-ord proves that even a simple fabric can feel incredibly polished.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram IMAGE: French football fans usually have impeccable taste. You prefer quality over trends and gravitate towards pieces that look expensive without demanding attention.'s dark-wash denim co-ord proves that even a simple fabric can feel incredibly polished.

Portugal

Style: Confident, adventurous, playful, trend-forward



Sharvari Wagh's cropped sweatshirt and denim combination has exactly that sporty, fashion-forward vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram IMAGE: If Portugal is your team, you're never afraid to experiment. You love making a statement, embrace new trends and have an effortlessly cool approach to fashion.'s cropped sweatshirt and denim combination has exactly that sporty, fashion-forward vibe.

Morocco

Style: Bold, expressive, energetic, fearless



Nora Fatehi's red baby tee and oversized varsity jacket perfectly channel that larger-than-life spirit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram IMAGE: Morocco supporters love colour, energy and a bit of drama in the best way possible. You're warm, outgoing and the kind of person who never blends into the crowd.'s red baby tee and oversized varsity jacket perfectly channel that larger-than-life spirit.

Spain

Style: Passionate, artistic, creative, spirited