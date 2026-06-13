What You Must Know About NEET (UG) Retest

The NTA has increased the rough-work space available to candidates in the question-paper booklet.

Students will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two, allowing more space for calculations, diagrams, and other workings during the examination.

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The Centre has stepped up oversight of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate NEET(UG) 2026 re-examination, with Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on Friday reviewing preparedness in a meeting with the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Key Points The NEET UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21 after the original test was cancelled.

Authorities have warned of strict legal action against attempts to disrupt or compromise examination integrity.

NTA has extended the examination duration to 195 minutes to accommodate mandatory administrative procedures.

Candidates will receive additional rough-work pages and a revised booklet layout for greater convenience.

The re-examination is scheduled for June 21 after the original test was cancelled amid allegations that its integrity had been compromised.

During the review meeting, Somanathan emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent, and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all stakeholders concerned, said a statement.

"The central government, state governments, and district administrations are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination," said Somanathan.

"The full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination," the Cabinet Secrretary warned.

This comes after the Cabinet Secretary reviewed the arrangements with Union government secretaries and other relevant agencies on June 1.

He subsequently held a meeting with state chief secretaries on June 4 to assess preparedness and the progress of arrangements for the re-examination.

Enhanced Exam Security

Separately, the NTA, which is responsible for conducting the NEET (UG) exam, has extended the duration of the examination to 195 minutes, and introduced a series of changes aimed at making the medical entrance exam more candidate-friendly, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The examination, scheduled to be held on June 21, will now run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm instead of the earlier 2 pm to 5 pm.

The NTA said the revised examination window incorporates the time required for mandatory pre-examination formalities, including signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

Candidate-Friendly Changes

The latest changes come against the backdrop of repeated scrutiny of the Neet examination process.

This year, the examination was cancelled and rescheduled following allegations that its integrity had been compromised, leading to demands for structural reforms in the NTA's conduct of high-stakes exams.

The agency said the change was based on feedback received from candidates over the years.

It added that the revised duration would ensure that administrative processes do not eat into the time available for attempting the paper.

'The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative procedures are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper,' the statement said.

Revised Question Paper Format

The NTA has also increased the rough-work space available to candidates in the question-paper booklet.

Students will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two, allowing more space for calculations, diagrams, and other workings during the examination.

Another change relates to the placement of rough-work pages within the booklet.

Previously, rough-work pages were provided only at the end of the question paper.

Following feedback from candidates, particularly left-handed students, two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be available at the end.

The revised layout has been incorporated in both English and regional-language versions of the question paper, enabling candidates to use whichever pages are more convenient during the examination.

The move comes as the NTA seeks to improve the conduct of one of the country's largest entrance examinations, which is taken by lakhs of aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses.

NTA said even small improvements can have a positive impact on candidates appearing for the exam.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff