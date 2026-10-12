Don't Let Your Health Insurance Lapse

Buying a policy is only the beginning. Health insurance is a long-term commitment that needs regular review as your age, health needs and family circumstances change.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

While medical insurance is essential, it can also be intimidating.

In the last three parts of this series (see the links above), we've explained how you can choose the right health insurance policy, understand its terms and conditions and make a successful claim.

Many policyholders don't know that they can switch insurers, question unfair claim decisions or raise complaints if they are dissatisfied with the service.

Others unknowingly allow their policies to lapse, only to discover later that they have lost valuable continuity benefits.

In this part, we'll explain your rights as a policyholder, how portability works, what happens if you miss a renewal and the steps you can take if you have a dispute with your insurer.

1. What is portability?

Portability allows you to shift your health insurance policy from one insurer to another without losing the credit you've already earned for the waiting period, subject to the applicable regulatory framework and the terms of the new insurer.

In simple words, you don't have to start from scratch every time you change your insurer.

Many people think they are ‘stuck’ with their insurer forever.

That isn't true.

When should you consider porting?

You may consider switching if:

You're unhappy with claim settlement.

Customer service is poor.

Premiums have increased significantly.

Another insurer offers features that better suit your needs.

Your preferred hospital is no longer part of the insurer's network.

Portability should be viewed as an informed decision -- not simply as a way to save on premium.

2. Can you lose your waiting period if you change insurers?

This is one of the most common concerns among policyholders.

The answer depends on the extent of the cover being ported and the applicable continuity benefits.

For the sum insured and benefits that qualify for continuity under the regulations, you generally receive credit for the waiting period already completed.

However, if you increase your sum insured while porting, the additional cover may have fresh waiting periods, depending on the policy.

Example: Suppose you move from a Rs 10 lakh policy to a Rs 20 lakh policy.

The continuity benefit generally applies to the existing cover, while the additional Rs 10 lakh may be subject to the waiting periods specified in the new policy.

Always ask the new insurer to explain how continuity benefits will apply.

3. What is the difference between portability and migration?

The two terms are often confused.

Portability generally means moving from one insurer to another.

Migration usually refers to shifting from one policy to another offered by the same insurer.

For example, you may decide to move from a basic policy to a more comprehensive plan offered by the same insurance company. Before deciding, ask the insurer how waiting periods and other continuity benefits will be treated under the new policy.

4. Can your insurer increase your premium?

Yes.

Health insurance premiums can change.

Premium revisions may happen because of:

Your age

Revision in premium rates for a product

Changes approved under the insurer's pricing structure

Medical inflation

Product modifications

However, insurers cannot increase premiums for an individual policyholder arbitrarily without following the applicable regulatory framework.

Don't panic

A premium increase doesn't automatically mean you should change insurers.

Instead, compare:

Benefits

Waiting periods

Claim experience

Network hospitals

Alternative products available

5. What happens if you forget to renew your policy?

This is one mistake that can become very expensive.

If your policy lapses, you could lose valuable continuity benefits depending on the circumstances and applicable rules.

Most insurers provide a grace period for renewing the policy.

However, the grace period should not be treated as an extension of the insurance cover.

Why timely renewal matters

A break in your policy could affect:

Waiting period continuity

Your No Claim Bonus, depending on policy terms

Other continuity benefits available under the regulations

The safest approach is to renew well before the due date.

6. Can your insurer refuse to renew your policy?

Health insurance is meant to provide long-term financial protection.

The applicable regulatory framework places obligations on insurers regarding policy renewals, subject to the policy terms and circumstances such as fraud, misrepresentation or other grounds permitted under the regulations.

If an insurer refuses renewal or proposes changes, ask for the reasons in writing.

Never rely on verbal communication.

7. Can your policy be cancelled?

Yes, but only under circumstances permitted under the policy and the applicable regulations.

Examples may include:

Fraud

Material misrepresentation

Non-payment of premium

Other grounds specified in the policy

Likewise, you also have the right to cancel your policy, subject to the policy conditions regarding refunds, if applicable.

Before cancelling an existing policy, make sure your new policy has been issued.

Never cancel first and buy later.

8. What should you do if you have a complaint?

Every insurer has a grievance redressal mechanism.

If you are dissatisfied with:

Claim settlement

Delay of any kind

Customer service

Policy servicing

Any other issue

Start by lodging a complaint with the insurer.

Keep copies of:

The complaint reference number

Emails

Letters

Medical documents

Policy documents

Good records make it easier to pursue your complaint if further escalation becomes necessary.

9. What if the insurer doesn't resolve your complaint?

If you remain dissatisfied after approaching the insurer, you may explore the grievance redressal mechanisms available under the applicable framework.

Depending on the nature and value of the dispute, this may include:

The insurance ombudsman

The appropriate consumer commission

Other legal remedies available under law

Before escalating the matter, organise your documents carefully.

A well-documented complaint is easier to examine than one supported only by verbal claims.

10. How often should you review your health insurance?

Many people buy a policy and never look at it again.

That is a mistake.

Review your policy at least once every year.

Ask yourself:

Has my family grown?

Have treatment costs increased?

Is my sum insured still adequate?

Have my parents become financially dependent on me?

Has my employer changed its group insurance?

Have new products become available that better suit my needs?

A yearly review takes less than an hour but can prevent serious financial gaps.

Five questions you should ask your insurer today

Am I eligible to port my policy if I want to change insurers? What continuity benefits will I retain if I port? What is my policy's grace period? Under what circumstances can my policy be cancelled or renewal declined? Whom should I contact if I have a grievance?

Conclusion

Health insurance isn't something you buy once and forget. Your policy should evolve with your life, your family's needs and rising healthcare costs.

Understanding portability, renewing your policy on time and knowing your rights as a policyholder can help you avoid losing valuable benefits that you've built over the years.

The key message is simple: Review your policy regularly, ask questions whenever you don't understand something and don't hesitate to use the grievance redressal mechanisms available if you believe you've been treated unfairly.

In the final part of this series, we'll answer some of the most frequently asked questions about health insurance. We'll explain super top-up plans, senior citizen policies, maternity cover, mental healthcare, tax benefits, annual policy reviews and the biggest mistakes people make while buying or renewing health insurance.