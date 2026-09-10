What Will The iPhone Duo, Apple's First Foldable Phone, Cost In India?

While the iPhone Duo grabbed the spotlight at Apple's September event, the biggest takeaway is how the company's hardware, software and AI are becoming more closely connected across its entire lineup.

IMAGE: The new foldable iPhone Duo is on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Apple tightens its ecosystem

Apple's September event focused on making its ecosystem work more seamlessly across devices.

The biggest reveal was the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone.

Alongside it, the company unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5, all with deeper Apple Intelligence integration.

Key Points Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone Duo with a 7.6-inch display and A20 Pro chip.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup gets a 48MP camera system, variable aperture and up to 2TB storage.

The Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 bring deeper Apple Intelligence integration.

IMAGE: It opens into a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display while keeping a 5.4-inch outer screen that feels like a regular iPhone in your pocket. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

iPhone Duo: Apple's first foldable phone

After years of speculation, Apple has finally entered the foldable market with the iPhone Duo.

It opens into a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display while keeping a 5.4-inch outer screen that feels like a regular iPhone in your pocket.

When unfolded, it becomes Apple's thinnest iPhone yet and runs on the new A20 Pro chip for faster performance and smoother multitasking. It will also support Apple Pencil (USB-C) later this year.

IMAGE: The crease is still physically there but under normal viewing conditions it becomes much less noticeable. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

How Apple hides the crease

One of the most interesting changes is how Apple has tackled the crease.

Instead of relying only on a redesigned hinge, the iPhone Duo uses a matte nano-texture display that diffuses light across the fold. This reduces the sharp reflection that usually makes creases stand out on glossy foldables.

The crease is still physically there but under normal viewing conditions it becomes much less noticeable.

Quick comparison: Unlike Samsung's Z Fold8, Apple combines a redesigned hinge with a matte display to make the crease feel less distracting.

Trivia: Apple isn't the first company to chase an almost invisible crease; OPPO's Find N6 introduced a flatter hinge and a self-smoothing display. Apple, on the other hand, adds a matte nano-texture finish that hides the crease by diffusing light.

IMAGE: Both phones feature the A20 Pro chip, a 48MP camera system with a variable aperture for better low-light photography, improved battery life and storage options of up to 2TB. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

The Pro models may not look dramatically different, but they bring meaningful upgrades inside.

Both phones feature the A20 Pro chip, a 48MP camera system with a variable aperture for better low-light photography, improved battery life and storage options of up to 2TB.

Apple has also introduced new camera tools that make shooting photos and videos more flexible without making the experience more complicated.

Quick comparison: While rivals like Samsung push higher megapixel counts, Apple continues to lean on computational photography.

Trivia: The A20 Pro focuses on making everyday tasks feel faster rather than simply chasing bigger benchmark numbers. It keeps apps, photo editing and AI features running smoothly, while Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 has the edge in heavy multitasking and longer gaming sessions.

IMAGE: It brings a faster chip, improved health tracking, better workout insights and tighter Apple Intelligence integration for quicker everyday tasks. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 builds on what people already use every day.

It brings a faster chip, improved health tracking, better workout insights and tighter Apple Intelligence integration for quicker everyday tasks.

Quick comparison: It continues to challenge the Galaxy Watch by offering a smoother experience for iPhone users.

IMAGE: Apple has improved battery life, outdoor tracking and performance for people who spend more time hiking, diving or training outdoors. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

Apple Watch Ultra 4

The Ultra 4 stays true to its rugged identity.

Apple has improved battery life, outdoor tracking and performance for people who spend more time hiking, diving or training outdoors.

Quick comparison: It remains Apple's strongest rival to premium adventure watches from Garmin.

IMAGE: The biggest change is Active Noise Cancellation, along with richer sound, a better Transparency Mode and hands-free Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

AirPods 5

AirPods 5 may be Apple's most practical upgrade this year.

The biggest change is Active Noise Cancellation, along with richer sound, a better Transparency Mode and hands-free Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation.

Apple has also improved durability while keeping the starting price more affordable.

Quick comparison: AirPods 5 bring premium features to a price point where Galaxy Buds have been competing for years.

Trivia: Smartwatches and earbuds are no longer just accessories -- they're designed to work best within their own ecosystems.

To get the full experience from an Apple Watch or AirPods, you'll need an iPhone.

The same goes for Android devices, where many smartwatch and earbud features are unlocked only when paired with an Android phone.

Apple Intelligence becomes more useful

Apple has expanded Apple Intelligence across its latest devices.

The new version of Siri is more conversational, understands personal context better and uses on-device AI to keep many tasks private while making everyday actions faster.

Trivia: Siri is becoming more natural and better at understanding personal context within the iPhone ecosystem. Google's Assistant still has the edge when it comes to web searches and finding information quickly.

First impression

Instead of chasing flashy redesigns across every product, Apple focused on refining the overall experience.

While the iPhone Duo has grabbed the spotlight, the bigger story is how Apple's hardware, software and AI are now working more closely together across the Apple product lineup.

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