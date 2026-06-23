What We Think Rashmika Is Ordering At The Bar

If Diya from Cocktail 2 walked into a bar, she’d probably skip the cocktails and order a cute mocktail instead.

That’s exactly the vibe Rashmika Mandanna brings to the table with her sunshine, mischief and girl-next-door charm.

She’s the kind of person who can pull off a power suit and still make it feel like she’s heading out for an ice cream with friends.

So if Rashmika’s outfits represented her bar order, here’s what she’d be sipping on.

Virgin French 75

IMAGE: Rashmika’s look is giving an ‘I have my life together but I also know all the fun places in town’ message. The crisp shirt, tie and soft blue palette feel polished but not in a stuffy way.

Just like a Virgin French 75, it’s classy with a cheeky little twist.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Strawberry Lemonade

IMAGE: This pink co-ord is basically the friend who plans spontaneous brunches and somehow always gets the best pictures.

Bright, bubbly and impossible not to love, it has all the sweet-and-zesty energy of a Strawberry Lemonade.

Ginger Fizz

IMAGE: If confidence could wear an outfit, it would look like this. Rashmika’s all-black tailoring and boots have main-character energy, the kind that walks into a room and instantly owns it.

A Ginger Fizz fits perfectly: bold, cool and just a little spicy.

Mint Cooler

IMAGE: This blazer-and-jeans combo feels like the effortlessly stylish friend who says, ‘Oh, I just threw this on,’ and somehow looks incredible.

Fresh, easy-going, and with a hint of sparkle, it has Mint Cooler written all over it.

Sparkling Berry Mocktail

IMAGE: Rashmika’s sequinned floral gown isn’t just an outfit; it’s an entrance. It’s for the person who loves a little drama, a lot of glamour and never says no to a celebration.

Naturally, it pairs with a Sparkling Berry Mocktail since it is elegant, festive and extra in the best way.

Citrus Spritzer

IMAGE: This botanical co-ord has vacation energy. It’s the look that would suggest a last-minute road trip or a picnic in the sunshine.

Light, vibrant and full of feel-good vibes, it’s every bit as refreshing as a Citrus Spritzer.

Shirley Temple

IMAGE: This look of Rashmika’s definitely has a fun streak. Between the bold prints, statement accessories and striking silhouette, it feels like someone who isn’t afraid to be the centre of attention and has a great story to tell.

Just like a Shirley Temple, it’s fun, fearless and packed with personality.