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What Secret Is Jennifer Winget Hiding?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 11:17 IST

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Jennifer Winget may keep her personal life private but when it comes to fashion, she has a clear soft spot for Indian wear.

Saris, shararas, chikankari sets and embroidered lehengas regularly find a place in her wardrobe, each styled with her signature understated elegance.

As the buzz around her anticipated wedding with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael increases, these gorgeous ethnic looks have us wondering: Could Jennifer's dream bridal wardrobe look something like this?

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: Jennifer’s classic red-and-white sari feels festive, timeless and effortlessly elegant. Her bold red lip is the perfect finishing touch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

 

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: This all-white embroidered lehenga has the kind of dreamy charm that belongs on every bridal inspiration board.

 

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: A metallic Raw Mango sari paired with a rich velvet blouse makes for a look that's equal parts regal and refined.

 

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: Delicate embroidery, a fluid drape and statement earrings come together in a sari look that's quietly striking.

 

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: The copper-gold draped sari delivers just the right amount of sparkle while keeping the silhouette sleek and contemporary.

 

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: This heavily embroidered sharara set proves that monochrome dressing can still make a statement.

 

Jennifer Winget

IMAGE: Drenched in yellow chikankari and mirror work, this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation looks like it was made for joyful celebrations.

REDIFF STYLE

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