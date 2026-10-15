What Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Love To Do

With Ranabaali bringing Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together on screen, we’re looking at another reason this duo makes such a compelling pair -- their style chemistry.

These two seem to have mastered the art of complementing each other without looking like they dressed from the same cupboard. She brings the colour, he brings the cool and together they make couple dressing look ridiculously good.

Here are six looks that prove their fashion game deserves its own love story.

IMAGE: Rashmika in a rich emerald green sari and Vijay in a blush-pink kurta? Consider this a masterclass in opposites attracting.

Her regal green brings the drama while his soft pink keeps things sweet and understated.

They’re not matching; they’re coordinating and, honestly, that’s the secret sauce of couple dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika goes full festive goddess in a rose-pink and gold silk sari, complete with statement gold jewellery and a gajra.

Vijay, meanwhile, shows up in a charcoal blazer with metallic detailing, proving that he can do dressed-up without going down the traditional route.

Her gold shimmer and his silver accents make the perfect fashion meet-cute. Different styles, same wavelength.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika looks like she’s floated straight out of a garden-party daydream in her sage-green gown while Vijay keeps things breezy in an all-white traditional co-ord with delicate pastel embroidery.

Together, they’re giving soft colours, fresh flowers and the kind of chemistry that makes everyone else’s couple pictures look like a group project.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Subtlety has left the chat. Rashmika’s multicoloured lehenga-sari brings maroon, orange and olive green together in a glorious riot of patterns while Vijay matches the mood with an embroidered jacket and olive-green shirt. And just when you think he’s playing it safe, those bright blue dhoti pants enter the picture.

The result? Two maximalist looks that somehow make perfect sense together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

IMAGE: If your idea of couple goals involves a royal fantasy, this is your mood board.

Rashmika shimmers in a silver-white lehenga with a flowing dupatta while Vijay goes full Prince Charming in a powder-blue sherwani and floor-length cape.

The icy palette, sweeping silhouettes and theatrical details make them look ready to rule a kingdom or at least make a very dramatic entrance at a wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Sometimes, the best fashion pairing is the one that lets each person shine.

Rashmika’s rust-orange sari, finished with a striking black-and-gold border, brings all the traditional richness, while Vijay’s cream shirt and veshti keep things clean, classic and effortlessly south Indian.

He gives her look room to shine, she brings the colour, and together they make a convincing case for keeping it simple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff