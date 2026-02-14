What People Give For Valentine's Day

What are the kinds of gifts folks prefer to give on Valentine's Day?

Statista did a retail habits study, using data from US-based National Retail Federation, and discovered that Valentine gifting remained quite conventional.

Here's what partners chose to surprise their loved ones with:

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Candy

Roughly 56 per cent of people opted for chocolates and confectionery, well, because the way to the heart is through the stomach.

2. Greeting Cards

About 41 per cent still favoured one of those mushy cards that flood stores as Valentine season aproaches.

3. Flowers

Also chosen by around 41 per cent was the traditional gift of flowers, the perennial favourite because blooms beautifully convey affection without needing many words.

4. A Romantic Evening Out

Close to 39 per cent preferred experiences over physical gifts ie a candlelit dinner, theatre outing etc, to create memories that last longer than any present.

5. Jewellery

Approximately 25 per cent choose jewellery. What did you choose?