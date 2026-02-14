HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » What People Give For Valentine's Day

What People Give For Valentine's Day

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2026 13:58 IST

x

What are the kinds of gifts folks prefer to give on Valentine's Day?

Statista did a retail habits study, using data from US-based National Retail Federation, and discovered that Valentine gifting remained quite conventional.

Here's what partners chose to surprise their loved ones with:

valentine

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Candy

Roughly 56 per cent of people opted for chocolates and confectionery, well, because the way to the heart is through the stomach.

valentine

2. Greeting Cards

About 41 per cent still favoured one of those mushy cards that flood stores as Valentine season aproaches.

valentine

3. Flowers

Also chosen by around 41 per cent was the traditional gift of flowers, the perennial favourite because blooms beautifully convey affection without needing many words.

valentine

4. A Romantic Evening Out

Close to 39 per cent preferred experiences over physical gifts ie a candlelit dinner, theatre outing etc, to create memories that last longer than any present.

valentine

5. Jewellery 

Approximately 25 per cent choose jewellery. What did you choose?

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

More News Coverage

V-DayValentine

RELATED STORIES

14 Gorgeous Places For Lovers
14 Gorgeous Places For Lovers
Demanding Job? Here's How To Find Time For Romance
Demanding Job? Here's How To Find Time For Romance
Serve Up Love With Perfect Pairings: Food & Wine Guide
Serve Up Love With Perfect Pairings: Food & Wine Guide
How India Loves: Tum Hi Ho
How India Loves: Tum Hi Ho
Why Love Is Good For Health: 8 Wonderful Benefits
Why Love Is Good For Health: 8 Wonderful Benefits

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Tourists Brave the Cold for Iconic Shikara Rides on Dal Lake2:23

Tourists Brave the Cold for Iconic Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass' Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh0:46

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass'...

Himalayas have functioned more as a zone of interaction, says CDS Gen Anil Chauhan1:05

Himalayas have functioned more as a zone of interaction,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO