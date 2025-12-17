What Parents Must Know About Child Sexual Abuse

Understanding that sexual abuse can be prevented and healing from abuse is possible helps parents respond with calm and confidence rather than react in fear or panic, says Psychologist Namrata Joshi.

Child sexual abuse remains one of India's most pressing yet under-discussed concerns.

According to a 2025 report by Childlight, one in eight children in south Asia (India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) have experienced rape or sexual assault during childhood. The same study highlighted that there was a 94 per cent rise in reported POCSO cases between 2017 and 2022.

Even more distressing is the finding that 96.6 per cent of offenders were known to the victim -- a trend that has remained consistent over the past several years, underscoring that most abuse occurs within the child's circle of trust.

This reality highlights the importance of parental awareness and proactive involvement. Behind every number is a child whose trust was broken, and a family that must navigate shock, confusion and pain.

The good news is that parents are not helpless bystanders in this reality. With the right information, everyday conversations and small, consistent actions at home can become powerful tools of protection and healing.

The following steps, grounded in Arpan's experience (Arpan is an NGO dedicated to eradicating child sexual abuse) of working with lakhs of children and parents, guide parents on how to prevent child sexual abuse, recognise signs of distress and respond with empathy and confidence.

1. Be aware and informed

Awareness is the foundation of protection.

Parents and caregivers must first educate themselves about child sexual abuse -- how it happens, its warning signs and how it can be prevented or responded to.

Understanding that sexual abuse can be prevented and healing from abuse is possible helps parents respond with calm and confidence rather than react in fear or panic.

2. Teach and reinforce personal safety rules

Personal safety education should begin early and continue as children grow so that they can participate in their safety.

Teach children the correct names for private parts and help them identify unsafe behaviours.

Reinforce that no one -- regardless of age, relationship, or authority -- has the right to touch, look at or talk to them in a way that makes them feel unsafe and that it is never their fault if such a situation occurs.

Safety education must also include digital spaces. Set clear family rules for device use, social media and sharing personal information.

Teach them to refuse unsafe situations by saying 'No' and getting away from it.

Remind them to reach out to a trusted adult; support them so that they feel safe again.

3. Listen. Validate. Build Trust

Children need to know that they can talk about anything without fear of punishment or blame; this will make them more likely to confide in you about unsafe experiences.

Listen with patience and empathy.

Avoid interrupting or dismissing their feelings. Instead, say things like, 'I understand that must have felt scary.'

4. Watch for signs. Be sensitive to non-verbal communication

Children often express distress through actions rather than words.

Look for changes such as anxiety, fear of certain people or places, eating or sleeping disturbances, aggression or regression (like bedwetting).

Some physical signs may include unexplained bruises and soreness in the private parts as well as recurring urinary infections.

While no single behaviour confirms abuse, consistent unusual changes are important cues that something may be wrong.

The sure indicators of sexual abuse are pregnancy in a girl child who has attained puberty, a sexually transmitted infection or if a child discloses what has happened.

5. Respond calmly and supportively

When a child shares something distressing, remain calm and listen attentively. Focus on their immediate safety and emotional security.

A calm, trusting response protects their sense of safety and reassures them they are not alone.

6. Always believe the child

If a child discloses abuse or even hints at it, the most powerful thing you can do is believe them.

Reassure them that the abuse is not their fault. Use simple affirmations such as, 'You did the right thing by telling me.'

Remember, disclosure takes time. Be patient, supportive and consistent in your care.

7. Be honest in your communication

Children deserve honesty.

If you don't have all the answers, say so and assure them you will find out what they need to know together.

Avoid false promises like 'I won't tell anyone.'

You have to explain gently why certain actions, such as visiting a counsellor or a health professional, are necessary for their safety.

8. Don't pressure or shame the child

Never blame, shame or pressure a child to talk before they are ready.

Avoid repeated questioning, acting out of disbelief or anger. These emotions can re-traumatise the child.

Don't promise secrecy or confront the offender in the child's presence.

9. Ask for professional help

Healing from abuse often requires professional guidance.

Counsellors and therapists are trained to help children manage feelings of guilt, shame, and fear.

They support survivors in rebuilding self-esteem, restoring a sense of safety and moving beyond trauma.

Therapy can also equip parents to manage their own emotions and enhance their ability to provide comfort to their children.

Seeking help is not a sign of weakness; it's a courageous step toward healing and protection.

Namrata Joshi, a psychologist with an MA in clinical psychology, has been helping people deal with mental health issues for the past 12 years.

She currently works at Arpan, an NGO dedicated to eradicating child sexual abuse, as a senior consultant and heads its healing services.