Dr Vishnu Radhakrishnan, an endocrinologist who has been taking Mounjaro for three-and-a-half months, opens up about how the drug changed his relationship with food, exercise and everyday life.

This image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Pexels

For someone who spends his days advising patients on ill-effects of obesity, Dr Vishnu Radhakrishnan found himself confronting a rather uncomfortable reality: He was struggling with his own weight.

The senior consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, who is also the medical director of CataLife Health Care in Manjeri and Perinthalmanna, Kerala, saw his weight jump from 85 kg to 98 kg over three to four months.

Long working hours, a hectic medical practice and an inability to maintain a regular exercise routine had begun taking a toll.

Despite being someone who once ran for 30 minutes, he was now struggling with aerobic workouts and experiencing knee pain.

Things became more concerning when his HbA1c levels reached 5.8, putting him in the prediabetic range.

As both his parents have diabetes and obesity, he was also aware of his genetic predisposition to Type 2 diabetes.

"It was a turning point for me. I was sitting in the OPD asking my patients to get rid of obesity even as I was becoming obese," he recalls.

Having treated more than 1,000 patients with obesity, he decided to explore tirzepatide, popularly known by its brand name, Mounjaro.

He began with 2.5 mg weekly, moved to 5 mg and subsequently increased his dose to 7.5 mg.

Three-and-a-half months later, he has lost approximately 12 kg and is approaching his earlier weight.

But the transformation, he says, has gone beyond the weighing scale.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Dr Radhakrishnan discusses how Mounjaro has changed his appetite, food habits, exercise routine, social life and understanding of obesity.

'I don't crave food the way I used to'

Dr Radhakrishnan describes himself as a foodie. Coming from Kerala's Malabar region, eating was something he genuinely enjoyed.

But after starting Mounjaro, he noticed a significant change in his appetite.

"After taking the first injection, within two to three days, I started feeling that my stomach was full. Even for breakfast, one chapati or a small piece of puttu would make me feel completely satisfied," he says.

He also noticed that he no longer felt the need to snack between meals.

His sweet cravings reduced considerably, too.

Earlier, he particularly enjoyed desserts. Now, he can have a spoon or two of a favourite sweet dish and stop without feeling the urge to eat more.

"Even if you see a very good biryani, you might feel like having some, but you will take a portion and stop. That craving or liking for food becomes much less."

This change in appetite is linked to the medication's effect on gastric emptying and satiety, he explains.

IMAGE: Dr Vishnu Radhakrishnan before and after taking Mounjaro. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Vishnu Radhakrishnan

'I had to consciously increase my water intake'

While reduced appetite made eating less relatively effortless, it also meant he had to become more mindful about certain everyday habits.

One of the first things he noticed was that he was drinking less water.

During the initial couple of weeks, he observed that his urine had become yellow, prompting him to pay attention to his hydration.

"I voluntarily started making sure I drank at least three litres of water a day. I realised that even my thirst wasn't as strong as before," he says.

Protein intake became another priority.

Aware of the risk of losing muscle mass alongside weight, he started including protein-rich foods in every meal.

He now aims for approximately 25 to 30 grams of protein per meal, including chicken, paneer and other protein sources.

He also follows the plate method, allocating half his plate to vegetables, a quarter to carbohydrates and the remaining quarter to protein.

Oily foods and excessive carbohydrates have been reduced.

His dinners are lighter and he tries to finish eating by around 6.30 pm.

'I never used to enjoy resistance training'

Perhaps the biggest lifestyle change for Dr Radhakrishnan has been his approach to exercise.

Although he previously enjoyed running, tennis and chess, strength training was something he had never particularly enjoyed.

Mounjaro changed that.

He now combines aerobic exercise with resistance training, including push-ups, pull-ups, resistance bands and weightlifting.

He aims for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week, alongside regular strength-training sessions.

"I was not someone who liked weightlifting. But aerobic exercise alone can lead to muscle loss along with fat loss. Resistance training is important because you need to preserve your muscles," he explains.

He has also started using 5 kg and 10 kg weights at home and visits a nearby gym for strength-training sessions.

The change has been particularly rewarding because exercises that once seemed difficult have become easier.

"When I was at a higher weight, even doing push-ups was difficult. After losing weight, I found it much easier to lift my own body."

He also monitors his body composition at his clinic using bioelectrical impedance analysis.

'The food rush when dining out is no longer there'

Has Mounjaro changed his social life? Interestingly, yes.

Dr Radhakrishnan and his wife, who is a gynaecologist, enjoy spending their weekends visiting cafes and eating out.

That hasn't stopped. But their relationship with food during these outings has changed.

Earlier, the anticipation of visiting a restaurant and trying something delicious brought a certain excitement.

Now, that food-related rush has reduced.

"You still enjoy going out but the excitement around food is not the same. You might order one or two dishes, enjoy them and feel satisfied. Even if something is delicious, you don't necessarily want to order more."

He compares the feeling of fullness after eating half a plate of biryani to what he would previously experience after eating a much larger portion.

He doesn't drink alcohol so he hasn't personally experienced any changes in drinking habits.

'I feel more confident and energetic'

The most noticeable changes, however, have been in his everyday functioning.

Dr Radhakrishnan says walking and climbing stairs have become easier. He no longer feels as exhausted towards the end of his working day, despite seeing more than 100 patients daily.

He has also noticed improvements in his confidence and productivity.

Earlier, being overweight made him uncomfortable about speaking at medical conferences, particularly when discussing obesity.

"How can you speak so confidently about obesity when you yourself are struggling with it? That was something I used to think about," he admits.

Now, having experienced the treatment himself, he feels more comfortable discussing it with patients.

He is also more open about taking the medication, hoping that his personal experience will help reduce the stigma surrounding injectable obesity treatments.

There have been measurable changes, too. His HbA1c has dropped from 5.8 to 5.3, moving out of the prediabetic range.

He also reports that his knee pain has disappeared and that his snoring has reduced.

'Behavioural modification is the most difficult part'

Despite the positive experience, Dr Radhakrishnan is clear that medication alone cannot do all the work.

In fact, he believes the most challenging part of obesity treatment is behavioural modification.

"As doctors, it is very easy for us to prescribe injections and tablets. But asking someone to exercise regularly and change their habits is much more difficult to implement," he says.

He is particularly concerned about muscle loss among patients taking weight-loss medications.

At his clinic, he says, he has observed patients losing muscle mass alongside weight which is why he emphasises adequate protein consumption and resistance training.

He also believes patients need to understand that obesity is a chronic condition and that stopping medication can be followed by weight regain.

His own plan is to discuss maintaining treatment at a lower dose over a longer period with his medical team, rather than viewing Mounjaro as a short-term intervention.

"I want to continue the exercise routines and food habits I have developed. Even after losing weight, diet and exercise are what will help you maintain it."

For him, the biggest lesson has been that losing weight is only one part of the journey.

Learning to preserve muscle, eat mindfully, stay active and build habits that can last is just as important.

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