What Miss India World Nikita Porwal Is Celebrating!

Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest XVI turned into quite the fashion spectacle as national ambassadors from across the world graced the stage during one of the most anticipated events of the 75th Anniversary Miss World pageant.

Held under the theme The Green World, the evening celebrated Vietnamese fashion and creativity while giving the Miss World delegates a chance to bring their own brand of glamour to the runway.

If the gowns were anything to go by, these ambassadors certainly understood the assignment.

Nikita Porwal, India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

Nikita Porwal made a strong case for royal blue with this stunning custom gown by Bhawna Rao.

The ombre bodice, which moved from icy white into deep ocean blue, was covered in intricate crystal and beadwork before giving way to a sweeping tulle skirt.

But the real showstopper? That sheer cerulean cape trailing behind her like a royal-blue waterfall.

Chirihan Chergui, Morocco

Chirihan Chergui looked every inch the pageant queen in this rich blue gown.

The flowing cape added plenty of drama while the embellished neckline gave the otherwise fluid silhouette a regal finish.

Add those old-Hollywood waves, statement earrings and a bold red lip and Morocco had arrived in style.

Taanusiya Chetty, Malaysia

Taanusiya Chetty brought some serious sparkle to the runway in this strapless gown covered in undulating bands of gold and ivory sequins.

The swirling pattern gave the silhouette a sense of movement while her sleek bun and statement earrings let the dress take centre stage. Basically, a human disco ball, but elegant.

Audrey Bianca Callista, Indonesia

Audrey Bianca Callista clearly wasn't interested in a quiet entrance.

Her sculptural cream gown got even more dramatic with those extravagant opera gloves, complete with the feather-like fringes that fanned out around her arms.

The result was part couture, part sculpture and completely unforgettable.

Perla Helou, Lebanon

Perla Helou brought romance to the runway in a cream gown that was anything but basic.

The architectural off-shoulder neckline gave the look structure while the bodice sparkled with intricate embellishments and the skirt erupted into a garden of three-dimensional fabric flowers.

Ignacia Fernandez, Chile

Ignacia Fernandez took the metallic trend somewhere seriously futuristic.

Her pale-cream corset bodice provided a clean, sculpted foundation, while the silver-blue fabric wrapped around the lower half looked almost like liquid metal caught mid-flow.

Sleek hair and understated jewellery kept the futuristic gown firmly in focus.

Shrichchha Pradhan, Nepal

Shrichchha Pradhan channelled full golden-goddess energy in this ornate evening gown.

The sheer illusion neckline was covered in intricate golden embroidery and shimmering details before transitioning into a fluid champagne skirt gathered at the hip.

And that sculptural swirl of hair? Definitely not your average pageant updo.

Gabriela Botelho, Brazil

Gabriela Botelho went avant-garde with this striking white-and-gold creation.

The sculpted bodice created a dramatic hourglass shape but it was the gilded bustier that stole the show with its wing-like forms rising towards the collarbone.

Paired with her long copper hair, she looked like a modern golden goddess.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff