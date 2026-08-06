What Makes Miss India Nikita Porwal Very Angry

In a no-filter conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Miss India World Nikita Porwal has a few confessions to make.

From writing her first book at the age of eight to performing in over 60 theatre productions, Nikita Porwal has spent most of her life telling stories.

Now, she's preparing to tell India's story on the world stage.

Before flying to Vietnam to represent the country at the 73rd Miss World (75th anniversary edition), the reigning Femina Miss India World sat down for a candid chat about everything the cameras don't always capture -- the discipline behind pageant life, the tribal girl who changed her perspective on privilege, why she still battles the imposter syndrome, the memories she's hoping to create in Vietnam beyond the competition and the one thing that makes her really, really angry.

Video Editor: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

'Preparing for Miss World takes a lot more than motivation'

Behind the glamorous gowns and polished appearances lies a routine that tested her more than she had imagined.

"You think passion and excitement are enough but they aren't," she says. "Following the same routine for one-and-a-half years is what really tests you. Once you bounce back from that challenge, you become invincible."

'I've always been a storyteller'

She believes her background in theatre will help her on the Miss World stage.

"I've always been a storyteller. As a child, I would tell stories to my friends. Then came declamation competitions, then theatre. Today, I'm telling the story of my nation. The platform has changed; the purpose hasn't."

Her love for storytelling began even before theatre. At just eight years old, she wrote her first book, inspired by the mythological and historical stories narrated by her grandparents.

"That time with them are some of my most cherished memories."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Femina India

The conversation that changed everything

The most moving moment in the conversation came when Nikita spoke about MAATI, her Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

She recalled meeting a young tribal girl named Tulsi during one of her visits.

"I told her that where she lived was my dream escape. I loved the forests, the rivers and the greenery."

Tulsi's response stayed with her.

"She told me, 'For us, the city is the dream. The traffic lights, the buildings, the busy roads... that's what we wish to experience.'

"That changed something within me," Nikita says. "Something that feels like freedom to us can feel like a limitation to someone else."

The experience also gave her something she hadn't expected.

"I found a family through MAATI."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Femina India

A passion for theatre

As the creative director of her theatre group, Nikita works with performers ranging from toddlers to senior citizens.

One of her favourite productions remains the Ramleela, where children and grandparents perform side by side.

"A two-and-a-half-year-old plays little Ram while senior artists portray characters like King Dashrath and Shabari Mata. I learn something from every single one of them."

The productions, which began in her hometown of Ujjain, have now travelled to Delhi, Chitrakoot, Orchha and other parts of the country.

Even Miss India deals with the imposter syndrome

Despite carrying the Miss India title, Nikita admits she still questions herself.

"I have a little imposter in me," she says with a laugh.

She recently found herself looking at old photographs and realising just how much she had learnt -- from makeup and hairstyling to the finer details that go into becoming a Miss World contestant.

"I came into this journey completely raw. Everything I've learnt, I've built from scratch and I'm really proud of that."

Vietnam, coffee and glam

And what is she most excited about once she reaches Vietnam?

Surprisingly, it's not just the competition.

"Vietnam is famous for its coffee," she says with a smile. "And I'd absolutely love to sit in the chair of a Vietnamese makeup and hairstyle artiste and get glammed up."