What Kind Of Friend Are You Based On Your Style?

Friendship Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate the people who make life a little more fun and your wardrobe might just reveal which one you are.

Whether you're the planner, the life of the party or the one everyone turns to for advice, your fashion choices often say just as much about your personality as your group chat does.

These celebrity looks perfectly match every kind of bestie.

The Planner Friend -- Smart Meets Casual

IMAGE: Your Google Calendar is colour-coded, dinner reservations are already booked and you've probably reminded everyone to carry an umbrella. Just like Janhvi Kapoor’s smart-meets-casual outfit, you're effortlessly organised without looking uptight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The Mom Friend -- Relaxed And Practical

Sreeleela’s relaxed blazer-and-trouser look is polished, practical and exactly what we'd expect from the friend who's always got everyone's back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram IMAGE: You've got tissues, painkillers, snacks and emotional support ready at all times.’s relaxed blazer-and-trouser look is polished, practical and exactly what we'd expect from the friend who's always got everyone's back.

The Main Character Friend -- Photoshoot Ready

IMAGE: Every outing somehow turns into your photoshoot and nobody's complaining. Jannat Zubair’s crystal-trimmed black dress is made for someone who naturally becomes the centre of attention. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

The Cool Friend -- Caps And Oversized Tees

IMAGE: You never look like you're trying, yet everyone secretly wants your wardrobe. Anushka Sen’s oversized jeans, a cap worn backwards and a statement bag is peak cool-girl energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

The Sunshine Friend -- Floral Dress FTW

Akanksha Choudhary’s cottagecore dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Choudhary/Instagram IMAGE: You're the one who somehow makes every plan more fun. Floral prints, cheerful colours and easy silhouettes match your bright, infectious personality perfectly, just like’s cottagecore dress.

The Romantic Friend -- Polka Dots

IMAGE: You still believe in handwritten notes, cute cafes and happy endings. Khushi Kapoor’s timeless polka-dot dress feels just as charming and dreamy as you do. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

The Comfort Friend -- Kurtas And Jhumkas

IMAGE: You're everyone's safe space. Whether it's chai dates or long heart-to-hearts, your warm personality feels just like Shreya Kalra’s cheerful chikankari kurta which is comforting, familiar and impossible not to love. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff