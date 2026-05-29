What Joint Account Holders Must Know

Read all account documents, ask questions, and conduct basic due diligence before agreeing to become a joint holder.

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The Allahabad high court has reiterated that a joint bank account holder who has not signed a dishonoured cheque cannot be prosecuted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Key Points Allahabad high court ruled non-signatory joint account holders cannot face prosecution in cheque bounce cases under Section 138.

Operational rights in joint accounts depend on account mandates such as either-or-survivor, former-or-survivor, or jointly mandates.

Legal experts clarified that operating rights in joint accounts do not automatically determine beneficial ownership of deposited funds.

Joint account holders may still face liabilities in loans, overdrafts, tax recovery proceedings, or money laundering investigations.

Experts advised careful due diligence before adding family members as joint account holders in personal or business accounts.

In Madhu Singh vs State of UP, the court quashed proceedings against Madhu Singh, ruling that criminal liability in cheque-bounce cases applies only to the cheque's signatory.

The cheques, worth Rs 8 lakh, were issued from a joint account. But only co-accused Rahul Thind had signed them.

Madhu Singh, a joint account holder, had no role.

Rights depend on mandate

Joint account holders get operational rights depending on the mandate chosen at the time of account opening.

Under 'either or survivor', any holder can operate the account independently.

The survivor can continue to access it after the co-holder's death.

Under 'former or survivor', only the primary holder has operational rights during their lifetime, while the survivor gains access later.

'Anyone or survivor', usually used for accounts with multiple holders, allows any one holder to transact independently.

The surviving holders retain access after one holder's death.

A 'jointly' mandate requires the signatures of all holders for every transaction.

In this case, all signatories face liability if the cheque gets dishonoured.

Access is not ownership

The right to operate a joint account is separate from owning the money in it.

"A joint account is an administrative arrangement with the bank and does not determine beneficial ownership or override succession laws," says Sanjay Rego, principal associate, IndiaLaw LLP.

Legal ownership refers to the names on the account. Beneficial ownership determines who owns the money.

Survivorship rights only decide who can access or collect the funds after a co-holder's death.

Survivorship clauses do not override inheritance or succession rights after a holder's death.

Liability depends on role and consent

A joint account holder's liability depends on the signature, mandate and contractual terms.

"In cheque-bounce cases under Section 138 of the NI Act, only the cheque signatory can face criminal liability, as reaffirmed in Aparna A Shah (2013)," says Rego.

Liability can become joint in cases involving loans, overdrafts, or borrowing against fixed deposits, which require the consent of all holders.

"Joint account holders may also be collectively bound by liability clauses contained in the account opening agreement," says Rego.

Liability for fraudulent online transactions usually rests on the holder whose credentials were used, unless another holder is complicit.

A bank may freeze or attach the entire account for one holder's dues through set-off, tax recovery or court orders, even if the other holder has no role in the transaction.

"Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a holder who knowingly benefits from unlawful transactions may face liability regardless of cheque signatures," says Vipin Upadhyay, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Meet KYC and tax obligations

All joint account holders must comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

"Each holder must update changes in personal details, and comply with re-KYC requirements, failing which the account may face restrictions," says Upadhyay.

Tax deducted at source (TDS) from a joint account is usually deducted against the first holder's permanent account number (PAN).

But tax liability depends on who owns or contributed the funds.

"Interest income must be reported by the beneficial owner. Clubbing provisions may apply in certain cases, such as transfers between spouses," says Upadhyay.

Unreported income or unexplained high-value deposits in joint accounts can attract income tax scrutiny and notices.

Use joint accounts selectively

A joint account is useful when holders need genuine shared access to money.

It can help in managing household expenses, childcare, or providing parental support.

It can also help pool money for a common goal.

"In matters involving bank recovery proceedings or civil disputes, a joint holder may face legal or financial implications," says Sneha Jaisingh, partner and practice lead, disputes, Bharucha & Partners.

"Therefore, it is generally advisable to avoid adding relatives as joint holders in accounts used for the primary holder's business or commercial transactions," adds Jaisingh.

Read all account documents, ask questions, and conduct basic due diligence before agreeing to become a joint holder.

Check whether the account is linked to any loans, liabilities or business transactions.

"Documenting the purpose of the joint account and regularly monitoring account activity can help identify potential risks at an early stage," says Jaisingh.

What to avoid

Choosing 'jointly' mandate without considering access constraints during illness, travel or disputes.

Adding family members without assessing legal and tax implications.

Using personal joint accounts for business transactions.

Failing to update nominee details.

Ignoring need to restructure account if a holder becomes a non-resident Indian.

Mistakes you must avoid

Choosing 'jointly' mandate without considering access constraints during illness, travel or disputes

Adding family members without assessing legal and tax implications

Using personal joint accounts for business transactions

Failing to update nominee details

Ignoring need to restructure account if a holder becomes a non-resident Indian

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff