What Jhumka? Ask Wamiqa, Janhvi, Shanaya...

Jewellery trends come and go but jhumkas have a permanent address in every desi girl’s jewellery box.

Whether you like your earrings delicate and classic or big enough to have their own personality, there are jhumkas for every mood, outfit and occasion.

From traditional gold bells to colourful, statement-making designs, these celebrity-approved styles prove you can never really have too many.

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Every jewellery box needs that pair. Shanaya’s classic gold jhumkas, with intricate filigree detailing and tiny pearl drops along the rim, keep things beautifully traditional. Wear them with a sari, lehenga or even a simple kurta when you want instant desi polish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: If your jewellery mood board involves old palaces and heirloom boxes, these are the jhumkas for you. Janhvi’s antique-gold pair comes with an ornate tiered design, intricate detailing and a delicate pearl fringe that makes even a contemporary outfit feel instantly regal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Because sometimes gold needs a little colour. Sobhita’s tiered jhumkas bring together rich gold detailing and vibrant red stones for a dramatic, old-world finish. Think wedding season, silk saris and occasions where subtlety simply isn’t invited. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s gold jhumkas feature an ornate circular stud embellished with kundan work and bordered with pearls. From it flow layered pearl strands that create a dramatic, shoulder-grazing fringe. Keep the rest of your jewellery minimal and let these do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram IMAGE: For the girl who believes her earrings should enter the room before she does.’s gold jhumkas feature an ornate circular stud embellished with kundan work and bordered with pearls. From it flow layered pearl strands that create a dramatic, shoulder-grazing fringe. Keep the rest of your jewellery minimal and let these do all the talking.

Samyuktha Menon

Samyuktha Menon’s earrings feature a detailed stud with soft stone accents, leading into a classic bell-shaped jhumka finished with a pearl drop. Basically, your outfit’s built-in dance partner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram IMAGE:’s earrings feature a detailed stud with soft stone accents, leading into a classic bell-shaped jhumka finished with a pearl drop. Basically, your outfit’s built-in dance partner.

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Sometimes the jhumka needs backup. Rashmika’s ornate gold pair comes with delicate saharas that trail up the ear, adding another layer of drama to the traditional silhouette. Perfect for those big festive looks when one jewellery detail is simply not enough. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Who said jhumkas have to be made in gold? Wamiqa’s oxidised silver pair gets a playful upgrade with vibrant turquoise-blue enamel and matching bead drops. It’s the perfect pick for adding a little boho colour to a simple kurta, sari or even your favourite jeans-and-kurti combination. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff