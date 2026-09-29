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What Is RCB Doing At Milan Fashion Week?

By REDIFF STYLE September 29, 2026 13:57 IST 1 Minute Read
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru has officially taken its fashion game from the stands to the Milan runway.

In a first for an Indian Premier League franchise, RCB teamed up with PUMA and Designer Dhruv Kapoor to unveil three limited-edition jackets at Milan Fashion Week.

Milan Fashion Week

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dhruv Kapoor/Instagram

The pieces featured in Kapoor’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, Presence, bringing the team’s signature sporting identity into the world of high fashion.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kapoor took classic sportswear apart and rebuilt it, reworking performance fabrics and technical hardware into new silhouettes before layering them with handcrafted details.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The result? Jackets that blend the energy of match-day gear with the construction, craft and streetwear sensibility associated with the designer.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The collaboration also fits neatly into Kapoor’s design language, which often sits at the intersection of street culture, Indian craftsmanship and luxury fashion.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

For RCB, the Milan appearance marks a move beyond traditional cricket merchandise. Its identity has now found a place on one of fashion’s biggest global stages, turning team apparel into a statement piece for everyday wardrobes.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Milan Fashion WeekRCBDhruv KapoorPUMARoyal Challengers Bengaluru

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