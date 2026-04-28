What Is Quercetin: 5 Ways It Boosts Health

Quercetin is a beneficial natural compound responsible for the colouring in a wide range of fruits and vegetables, says WebMD.

It is predominantly concentrated in the outer layers and foliage of plants and occurs in kale, red onions, capers, cranberries, dill, apples, red grapes etc.

Sunlight encourages its formation. That means an apple perched on the upper branches of a tree may contain more quercetin than one shaded from direct rays.

Quercetin is often classified as a plant-derived chemical, a polyphenolic substance, or a plant flavonoid good for health in a variety of ways, adds WebMD. Learn how:

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Nature's Cell Protector

It acts as a natural antioxidant, helping cells fight oxidative stress caused by unstable free radicals that speed up ageing and disease, states Medical News Today.

2. Brain Shield

This compound's ability to combat oxidative damage could support the brain, potentially lowering the risk of conditions like Alzheimer's and other forms of memory decline, according to Healthline.

3. Allergy Fighter

ScienceDirect explains that the plant flavonoid may combat allergies by blocking the formation of histamine and other inflammation-causing substances. It also reduces the secretion of IgE or immunoglobin E antibodies from the plasma B-cells, which are special proteins that defend your body against parasites.

4. Natural Cancer Guard

Along with other antioxidants, quercetin can lower cancer risks by neutralising harmful free radicals, as per WebMD. Focusing on quercetin intake has shown promising results, one study reported it slowed the progression of tumours, while another indicated it could reduce the likelihood of developing lung cancer.

5. Boost Your Endurance

The organic chemical could offer a modest boost to stamina during physical activity, says Healthline.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.