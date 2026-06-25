Primary Ovarian Insufficiency can lead to irregular or absent periods, infertility, painful sex, irritability, vaginal dryness, hot flashes and mood changes, explains Dr Soumya Shetty, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

Despite the rise in technology and awareness among youth, reproductive health concerns are becoming increasingly common among women in India.

An increasing number of women are consciously choosing to delay their pregnancy by freezing their eggs early. But considering how expensive it is to freeze eggs, women who are opting for IVF and fertility consultations with their gynaecologist are also beginning to discuss ovarian failure, also known as Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI).

What is primary ovarian insufficiency?

POI, sometimes called premature ovarian failure, is a condition where the female ovaries stop working properly before the age of 40.

In simple terms, the ovaries either produce fewer eggs or stop releasing them regularly. This can lead to irregular or absent periods, infertility, painful sex, irritability, vaginal dryness, hot flashes and mood changes.

For many women, it comes as a shock because it is usually not expected at a young age.

Despite growing awareness, there are still many myths around POI. Some women assume it only happens due to age while others believe it is always caused by something they did wrong in their lifestyle.

The reality is far more complex and, in many cases, the exact cause may not be clearly identifiable.

Understanding the causes is important for early support and better management.

Dr Soumya Shetty, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility -- she has an MBBS degree, an MS degree in obstetrics and gynaecology and a diploma in reproductive medicine and embryology -- explains the key factors that may be contributing to ovarian failure or POI:

1. Genetics

If there are genetic abnormalities, it can impact POI. Conditions like Turner Syndrome (external link) or fragile X premutation (external link) can affect how the ovaries develop and function.

In such cases, women may be born with fewer eggs or experience faster loss of ovarian follicles.

A family history of early menopause can also increase the risk of POI.

It is essential to consult an expert regarding this.

2. Autoimmune disorders

In some women, the immune system mistakenly attacks the ovaries, damaging the follicles responsible for egg production.

POI is sometimes reported along with other autoimmune conditions such as thyroid disorders, Addison's disease or Type 1 diabetes.

3. Treatments (chemotherapy and radiation)

Certain medical treatments like chemotherapy and radiation can also induce ovarian damage.

However, the extent of damage depends on the age of the person, type of medication and treatment and dose and duration of the treatment, among other factors.

4. Lifestyle

Your daily habits and environmental factors can also impact ovarian function.

For example, smoking, exposure to environmental toxins and stress can affect ovarian health.

Smoking can accelerate the loss of eggs and affect oestrogen production.

5. Stess and poor nutrition

Poor nutrition can affect hormonal balance, egg quality and ovarian function, all of which play an important role in fertility.

Deficiencies in essential nutrients, unhealthy eating habits and extreme dieting may also increase the risk of conditions like POI.

The lack of a nutritious diet combined with stress will not only disrupt the hormonal balance but also impact the ovarian reserve.

POI in women needs timely attention.

Today, every month, at least four to five women below the age of 40 are getting detected with POI due to factors such as stress, pollution and poor nutrition.

Similarly, insufficient sleep (sleeping less than six hours a day), lack of antioxidants and healthy fats in the diet, thyroid disorders and obesity can also take a toll on reproductive health.

Apart from these factors, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS, earlier known as polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS), endometriosis, autoimmune disorders, prior ovarian surgeries and untreated pelvic infections or genital tuberculosis can affect the number and quality of eggs.

Coupled with delayed parenthood, this highlights a growing mismatch between a woman's age and her ovarian reserve.

POI can also raise the chances of infertility, osteoporosis, depression, anxiety, blood vessel disease and dementia in women. Hence, timely management is important for women to improve the quality of life.

How to treat and manage POI

When it comes to primary ovarian insufficiency, it is important to identify the condition early and consult an expert on time. The expert will analyse the condition and provide symptomatic treatment.

The expert may prescribe medication or recommend ways to help you deal with stress, thyroid issues and obesity that may be leading to POI.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is used to manage oestrogen deficiency and protect bone and heart health.

To improve fertility, the expert may suggest assisted reproductive techniques like IVF (in vitro fertilisation) with donor eggs.

Women with POI will require regular follow-ups with the expert to monitor and manage the condition.

Along with this, consult a nutritionist to help improve your calcium and vitamin D intake.

It is important to make small changes to your lifestyle and find ways to de-stress through yoga, meditation and mindfulness workshops.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.