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What Is Isha Ambani Celebrating With Rihanna?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 16:42 IST

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When Fenty Beauty finally landed in India, it wasn’t just a store launch; it was a full-blown moment.

With Rihanna flying down and Isha Ambani hosting, the night felt less like a retail debut and more like a celebration of global fashion meets desi glamour.

Rihanna and Isha, along with other divas, were celebrating beauty and business and exuding major fashion goals.

Rihanna & Isha Ambani

Rihanna & Isha Ambani

Rihanna stunned in a long black dress with faux leather detailing at the front and statement ear cuffs, while Isha Ambani complemented her in a baby blue Dior gown with a structured bodice, black bow detail and a dramatic tulle overskirt.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white asymmetrical top with beige corset detailing on the waist and a black draped mini skirt with a cascading panel.

 

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia kept it timeless in a black satin silk gown that did all the talking without trying too hard.

 

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati stood out as she chose a traditional look for a global event, arriving in a shiny black sari with a gold blouse, accessorised with ear cuff jhumkas.

 

Juhi Godambe

Juhi Godambe

Juhi Godambe wore a grey corset gown with drooping shoulders that fit her like a glove. It was soft, sculpted and super chic.

 

Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani

Orry showed up in his own cartoon T-shirt and cargo denims.

 

Rihanna

Rihanna

Rihanna gave us a second look as she switched it up in a voluminous sunshine-yellow pullover jacket with a matching floor-length skirt. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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