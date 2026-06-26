What If Unborn Child Is Diagnosed With Down Syndrome?

'If a child is born with Down Syndrome, just remember they can still have a meaningful and full life, especially with early intervention, rehabilitation, inclusive schooling and family support,' says Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a physiotherapist specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parinda Shaan/Pexels

Women who choose to have a baby after 35 often worry about the health of the unborn child, especially the risk of conditions like Down Syndrome and other genetic problems.

While responding to a similar question by a concerned parent, rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a physiotherapist specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy explained why one should not worry.

"A lot of women in their late 30s have healthy babies, and there are prenatal screenings and tests that can help families make informed choices," he says.

You can ask rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan your health-related questions HERE

Anonymous: My daughter is 37, she is expecting and, like any parent, I worry about her and the baby.

One of my greatest concerns is what if the unborn child is diagnosed with Down Syndrome?

I am worried about my daughter's health and whether doctors might suggest something serious like a hysterectomy in the future.

As parents, we want to discuss these things and guide our daughter and son-in-law but I'm not sure how much is too much. Can you help?

As a rehab professional, I'd say try not to worry too much at this stage.

A lot of women in their late 30s have healthy babies and there are prenatal screenings and tests that can help families make informed choices.

If a child is born with Down Syndrome, just remember they can still have a meaningful and full life, especially with early intervention, rehabilitation, inclusive schooling and family support. Many of them become quite independent and active in their communities.

About hysterectomy, having Down Syndrome is not a medical reason to undergo one.

Performing a hysterectomy just because a child has Down Syndrome would not be right, ethically speaking. It goes against disability rights, bodily autonomy and person-centred care. Any surgery like that should only be done if there is a genuine medical need and with the person's informed consent whenever possible.

As parents and grandparents, it is completely normal to be worried and want to guide your daughter and son-in-law.

The best thing you can do is provide them with emotional support, help them access reliable medical information and respect that they are the ones who need to make the major decisions about the pregnancy and their child's future care.

Anonymous: I have been struggling with severe health anxiety for many years now. I am currently in my mid-40s, and I think this started after a traumatic experience around 10 to 12 years ago. We had gone on a family vacation and shortly after returning, my uncle fell seriously ill.

After his diagnosis, we found out he had advanced-stage cancer and we lost him within a few months.

The shock of that experience affected me deeply, and ever since then, I have lived with an intense fear of cancer and serious illness.

Even small things like a stomach ache, a pimple, swelling, fever or any unusual sensation trigger extreme fear in me. I immediately start thinking the worst and it causes sleepless nights and constant worry.

This has seriously affected my quality of life. Along with the anxiety, my OCD symptoms also become very intense during these phases.

It feels like there's a voice in my head constantly telling me to perform certain rituals, like praying immediately, drinking water at a specific moment, not switching off the AC or doing random actions 'or else' something bad will happen.

It becomes mentally exhausting, and at times I struggle to function normally in my daily routine.

I have consulted several psychiatrists and psychologists over the years, but I still feel unhappy and stuck.

I am reaching out here to ask if anyone has experienced something similar or found anything that genuinely helped, whether coping techniques, home remedies, calming practices or anything else that brought some peace and stability.

Basically, I am looking for some home remedies and also want to know if this is something rare or if there are other people going through this.

Thank you for reaching out. I am responding as a physiotherapist, which is an allied healthcare profession and not as a core medical professional.

As a physiotherapist, I want you to know that what you're experiencing is not rare. Many people live with this cycle of health anxiety.

A simple but powerful home remedy is diaphragmatic breathing: Inhale slowly for four seconds, hold for two seconds, and exhale for six seconds, repeating this for five to 10 minutes whenever a trigger arises.

Progressive muscle relaxation (tensing and releasing each muscle group from your toes to your head) can also calm your nervous system and help reduce the urge to perform rituals.

Gentle, mindful walking outdoors for 15 to 20 minutes daily can help ground you in physical sensations rather than fearful thoughts.

I would also strongly recommend visiting a psychiatrist as well as a clinical psychologist who specialises in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, which is highly effective for health anxiety and OCD.

Additionally, consult your family physician to rule out any underlying medical issues which may help ease your fears.

Keep taking small steps. I wish you a quick recovery.

You can ask rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan your health-related questions HERE

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