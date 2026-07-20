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What Ananya Panday Did Before The FIFA Final

By REDIFF GET AHEAD Updated: July 20, 2026 15:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Between cheering at Wimbledon and attending the FIFA final, Ananya Panday took to the runway as Designer Gaurav Gupta's showstopper.

As the lights dimmed on the runway and the music swelled, the stage turned into a celestial canvas.

Models glided down looking like angels as they brought Gaurav Gupta's Light Song 26 collection to life.

But the highlight was Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday in Gaurav Gupta's Light and Sound creation

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Scroll down to take a look at her gorgeous outfit.

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 
Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ananya walked in the intricately crafted White Camellia bridal lehenga from Gaurav's collection, which featured more than 2,600 individually hand-cut three-dimensional camellia petals.

Hand-embroidered with 12,000 pearls and over 680 crystals, the showstopping outfit took approximately 490 hours to complete.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Inspired by the dance between the sun and the moon, the collection explored themes of duality, transformation and cosmic harmony.

On Instagram, the designer described the collection as 'a rare alignment where light and shadow momentarily surrender their distinction into a cosmic union.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

While Sanya Malhotra, who attended the show, stunned in a black backless slit ensemble, all eyes were on her perfectly placed curl.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

That dramatic neckline turned Sobhita Dhulipala's figure-hugging gown into an opulent showpiece.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Anjini Dhawan took the curvy route in this gorgeous silver dress.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Manushi Chillar brought in the setting sun with her glowing orange gown.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Roshni Chopra knew how to add both colour and magic to a co-ord set.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Dr Shriram Nene, in white, proved the perfect partner for his wife, Madhuri Dixit, who wore all-black.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Tanya and Bobby Deol were among the evening's most classy couples.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Newly-weds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben arrived hand-in-hand, serving romantic couple goals.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Actor Fardeen Khan made a rare appearance with his sister, Jewellery Designer Farah Khan.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Jim Sarbh's statement brooch was just what he needed to elevate an otherwise classic look.

 

Ananya Panday and celebrities at Gaurav Gupta Light Sound show in Mumbai

 

Fifty-eight-year-old Yash Birla's sculpted physique and accessories were hard to miss.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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