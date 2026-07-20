What Ananya Panday Did Before The FIFA Final

Between cheering at Wimbledon and attending the FIFA final, Ananya Panday took to the runway as Designer Gaurav Gupta's showstopper.



As the lights dimmed on the runway and the music swelled, the stage turned into a celestial canvas.

Models glided down looking like angels as they brought Gaurav Gupta's Light Song 26 collection to life.

But the highlight was Ananya Panday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Scroll down to take a look at her gorgeous outfit.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ananya walked in the intricately crafted White Camellia bridal lehenga from Gaurav's collection, which featured more than 2,600 individually hand-cut three-dimensional camellia petals.

Hand-embroidered with 12,000 pearls and over 680 crystals, the showstopping outfit took approximately 490 hours to complete.

Inspired by the dance between the sun and the moon, the collection explored themes of duality, transformation and cosmic harmony.

On Instagram, the designer described the collection as 'a rare alignment where light and shadow momentarily surrender their distinction into a cosmic union.

While Sanya Malhotra, who attended the show, stunned in a black backless slit ensemble, all eyes were on her perfectly placed curl.

That dramatic neckline turned Sobhita Dhulipala's figure-hugging gown into an opulent showpiece.

Anjini Dhawan took the curvy route in this gorgeous silver dress.

Manushi Chillar brought in the setting sun with her glowing orange gown.

Roshni Chopra knew how to add both colour and magic to a co-ord set.

Dr Shriram Nene, in white, proved the perfect partner for his wife, Madhuri Dixit, who wore all-black.

Tanya and Bobby Deol were among the evening's most classy couples.

Newly-weds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben arrived hand-in-hand, serving romantic couple goals.

Actor Fardeen Khan made a rare appearance with his sister, Jewellery Designer Farah Khan.

Jim Sarbh's statement brooch was just what he needed to elevate an otherwise classic look.

Fifty-eight-year-old Yash Birla's sculpted physique and accessories were hard to miss.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff