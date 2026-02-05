Have You Seen So Many Interesting Dogs?

The 150th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcased exceptional canine competitors across multiple breed groups on February 2-3, 2026.

Held at Manhattan's prestigious venues, the event featured diverse breeds including Poodles, Afghan Hounds, Bulldogs, and Dobermans competing for top honours.

IMAGE: Spotify, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen from San Francisco, in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Magic, a poodle, competes in the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Graham, an Old English Sheepdog, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, competes to win the Herding group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Jett, a Standard Poodle, from Pelham, New Hampshire, competes in the non-sporting group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Zaida, an Afghan Hound from Ingleside, Illinois, arrives to compete in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Zaida won the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Dogs compete in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Cookie, a Maltese from New York, wins the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Hottie, a Bloodhound from Laguna Beach, California, competes in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: The Zit, an Ibizan hound from Spring Hill, Florida, competes in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Shaggy, a Yorkshire Terrier, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, competes in the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Comet, a Shih Tzu from Monclova, Ohio, competes in the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Petunia Pugdashian, a Pug from Maine, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Bulldogs in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A Yorkshire Terrier in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Moe, a Smooth-Coat Chihuahua, in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: MaryElla, a Tibetan Terrier, from Florida, gets groomed during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A Saint Bernard named Bodacious competes in the working group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

And The Winner Is...

IMAGE: A Doberman named Penny sits next to the awards after winning the Best in Show competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Penny does a walk around after winning the Best in Show competition. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Penny with her awards after winning the Best in Show competition, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Penny, The Champion! Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photographs Curated By and Feature Presentation By Manisha Kotian/Rediff