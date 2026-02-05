HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Have You Seen So Many Interesting Dogs?

February 05, 2026 08:54 IST

The 150th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcased exceptional canine competitors across multiple breed groups on February 2-3, 2026.

Held at Manhattan's prestigious venues, the event featured diverse breeds including Poodles, Afghan Hounds, Bulldogs, and Dobermans competing for top honours.

Spotify, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen from San Francisco, in the judging area during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Spotify, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen from San Francisco, in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Magic, a poodle, competes in the toy group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Magic, a poodle, competes in the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
 

Graham, an Old English Sheepdog, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, competes to win the Herding group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Graham, an Old English Sheepdog, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, competes to win the Herding group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Jett, a Standard Poodle, from Pelham, New Hampshire, competes in the Non-Sporting group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Jett, a Standard Poodle, from Pelham, New Hampshire, competes in the non-sporting group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Zaida, an Afghan Hound from Ingleside, Illinois, arrives to compete in the Hound group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Zaida, an Afghan Hound from Ingleside, Illinois, arrives to compete in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Zaida, an Afghan Hound from Ingleside, Illinois, competes to win the Hound group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Zaida won the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Dogs compete in the Hound group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Dogs compete in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Cookie, a Maltese from New York, competes to win the toy group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Cookie, a Maltese from New York, wins the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Hottie, a Bloodhound from Laguna Beach, California, competes in the Hound group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Hottie, a Bloodhound from Laguna Beach, California, competes in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Zit, an Ibizan hound from Spring Hill, Florida, competes in the Hound group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: The Zit, an Ibizan hound from Spring Hill, Florida, competes in the Hound group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Shaggy, a Yorkshire Terrier, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, competes in the toy group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Shaggy, a Yorkshire Terrier, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, competes in the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Comet, a Shih Tzu from Monclova, Ohio, competes in the toy group during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Comet, a Shih Tzu from Monclova, Ohio, competes in the toy group during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Petunia Pugdashian, a Pug from Maine, attends the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Petunia Pugdashian, a Pug from Maine, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Bulldogs stand in the judging area during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Bulldogs in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A Yorkshire Terrier in the judging area during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: A Yorkshire Terrier in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Moe, a Smooth-Coat Chihuahua arrives to the judging area during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: Moe, a Smooth-Coat Chihuahua, in the judging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

MaryElla, a Tibetan Terrier, from Florida, gets groomed during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2026.

IMAGE: MaryElla, a Tibetan Terrier, from Florida, gets groomed during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A Saint Bernard dog named Bodacious competes in the Working group at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, U.S., February 3, 2026.

IMAGE: A Saint Bernard named Bodacious competes in the working group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

And The Winner Is...

A Doberman named Penny sits next to the awards after winning the 'Best in Show' competition at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, U.S., February 3, 2026.

IMAGE: A Doberman named Penny sits next to the awards after winning the Best in Show competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A Doberman named Penny walks after winning the 'Best in Show' competition at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, U.S., February 3, 2026.

IMAGE: Penny does a walk around after winning the Best in Show competition. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A Doberman named Penny sits next to the awards after winning the 'Best in Show' competition at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, U.S., February 3, 2026.

IMAGE: Penny with her awards after winning the Best in Show competition, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A Doberman named Penny sits next to the awards after winning the 'Best in Show' competition at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, U.S., February 3, 2026.

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A Doberman dog named Penny, the winner of the Working group looks on at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, U.S., February 3, 2026.

IMAGE: Penny, The Champion! Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photographs Curated By and Feature Presentation By Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
