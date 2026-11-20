'Indiscriminately withdrawing these drugs could lead to a worsening of other associated conditions.'

IMAGE: A woman injects herself with Zepbound, a GLP-1 weight-loss drug. Photograph: Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo/Reuters

Patients taking popular weight loss and diabetes medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide should not discontinue treatment indiscriminately following a US regulatory warning linking these drugs to a rare eye condition that can cause permanent vision loss, doctors in India have said.

While acknowledging the seriousness of nonarteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), specialists said the absolute risk remains very low and must be weighed against the metabolic and cardiovascular benefits of these medications.

The caution follows a November 9 warning by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which directed manufacturers of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists to update their product labels to include a potential increased risk of NAION.

The warning comes amid a global boom in GLP-1 medications, which generated an estimated $79 billion in sales in 2025, according to Morgan Stanley. In India, the market has expanded rapidly following the launch of newer obesity treatments and the entry of lower-cost generic semaglutide earlier this year.

According to Pharmarack data, the GLP-1 market reached Rs 2,492 crore in annual sales as of September, with sales value growing 72 per cent year-on-year during the month. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, meanwhile, recorded sales of Rs 1,544 crore in the 12 months ended October, up 229 per cent from a year earlier.

Key Points USFDA has warned of a potential increased risk of NAION, a rare eye condition that can cause permanent vision loss, with GLP-1 medications.

Indian doctors say patients should not discontinue semaglutide and tirzepatide indiscriminately, as the absolute risk remains very low.

USFDA data found 6.4 cases of NAION per 100,000 person-years among GLP-1 users, compared with 3.8 among those receiving a placebo or other glucose-lowering drugs.

GLP-1 medications offer benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control, including cardiovascular, kidney and liver-related protection.

Patients experiencing sudden vision loss, blurred vision or new blind spots should seek urgent medical attention.

GLP-1 Drugs And Vision Loss

"NAION is a serious condition that requires attention, but it does not mean that we should start indiscriminately taking patients off GLP-1 medications or recommend eye examinations for everybody using these drugs. It is a very rare side effect, with roughly one additional case per 10,000 patient-years," said Dr Rajiv Kovil, a diabetes and obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare.

Dr Kovil said the association had been under discussion for around three years, following research published in JAMA Ophthalmology and subsequent observational studies indicating a nearly twofold increase in the incidence of NAION among GLP-1 users.

"The benefits of GLP-1 drugs go far beyond blood sugar control and weight reduction. They offer considerable organ protection, including cardiovascular, kidney and liver-related benefits. Indiscriminately withdrawing these drugs could lead to a worsening of other associated conditions," Dr Kovil said.

NAION: A Rare Eye Condition

NAION, sometimes described as an 'eye stroke', occurs when blood supply to the front portion of the optic nerve is reduced. It typically causes sudden, painless vision loss in one eye, often noticed upon waking. The resulting impairment can be permanent, and there is no reliably effective treatment to reverse the damage.

The USFDA's analysis of 126 randomised clinical trials found 6.4 cases of NAION per 100,000 person-years among GLP-1 users, compared with 3.8 cases among those receiving a placebo or other glucose-lowering medications.

The regulator's warning covers medicines including Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide). However, the precise biological mechanism behind the possible association remains unclear.

Dr Kovil said patients experiencing blurred vision or other visual disturbances should consult an ophthalmologist. If NAION is diagnosed, the decision on whether to discontinue treatment should be made after weighing the patient's overall health and the benefits and risks of continuing the medication.

What The USFDA Warning Says

India's pharmacovigilance system, Dr Kovil said, had not recorded a single case of NAION associated with GLP-1 medications over the past one-and-a-half years, despite their growing use in the country. Oral semaglutide, he added, had been available in India for nearly four-and-a-half years without any reported signal of the condition.

Separately, Dr Aparna Bhaskar, a bariatric and metabolic surgeon, said she had not encountered NAION among patients receiving GLP-1 medications in her clinical practice.

However, she cautioned that the absence of cases in an individual practice did not rule out the risk. With the use of these medications growing in India, awareness of potential complications and continued monitoring were important, she said.

The association between semaglutide and NAION first gained widespread attention following observational research published in JAMA Ophthalmology in 2024. In June 2025, the European Medicines Agency classified NAION as a very rare side effect of semaglutide, estimating roughly one additional case for every 10,000 people treated over a year.

Benefits Of Weight Loss Drugs

Doctors said interpreting the findings was complicated by the fact that people prescribed these medications frequently have underlying conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, which can independently increase the risk of vascular complications.

Other recognised risk factors for NAION include obstructive sleep apnoea, smoking, kidney disease and anaemia.

Dr Kovil said there was no indication for everyone taking GLP-1 medications to undergo additional eye examinations specifically to screen for NAION. Patients with diabetes, however, should continue their recommended eye examinations to monitor for diabetic eye complications.

He also pointed to the FOCUS (Fluoxetine Or Control Under Supervision) clinical trial studying semaglutide and diabetic retinopathy. According to him, recruitment for the study had recently stopped, and no major safety signals had emerged so far. The findings are expected to provide further information when published.

Who Should Be Cautious?

Doctors also stressed the importance of medical supervision before and during treatment. Patients with a history of NAION or other significant optic nerve disorders should discuss these conditions with their physicians before starting therapy.

There is currently insufficient evidence to recommend specialised eye screening for everyone starting GLP-1 medication solely to prevent NAION. However, patients experiencing sudden vision loss, unexplained blurring or new blind spots should seek urgent medical attention.

With weight loss injections gaining popularity, doctors cautioned against treating them as quick fixes. Obesity is a chronic and complex condition, and treatment decisions must take into account a patient's medical history, associated conditions and long-term health goals.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff