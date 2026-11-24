Do you have mutual fund queries?

Please ask your questions here and Ulhas Joshi, CEO, RankMF, will answer them.

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AK: Dear Sir, I have been making lump-sum mutual fund allocations whenever I have surplus money through the MFC portal.

So far, Rs. 6.75 lakh has been invested and due to the market downslide over the last 4-5 months, the total valuation has reduced.

Still, I am willing to stay invested for another 8-10 years before I retire from work.

I am currently 48 years old and not in favour of SIPs due to a lack of consistency in cash flow.

Kindly advise me on whether my portfolio needs any major changes.

Please also suggest which funds I should invest a new amount of approximately Rs 1 lakh in and if anything else needs to be taken care of as per your advice.

My portfolio is as follows:

Bandhan Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth: Rs 50,000

DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Growth: Rs 49,623.14

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - Growth: Rs 50,000

HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Direct Plan - Growth: Rs 50,000

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund - Direct Plan - Growth: Rs 99,762.98

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund - Direct Plan: Rs 1,00,000

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth: Rs 50,000

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund: Rs 50,314.60

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan: Rs 1,25,000

SBI ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan - Growth: Rs 50,000

Total investment: Rs 6,74,700.72

Thank you for sharing your portfolio details.

Considering your age of 48 years and an investment horizon of another 8-10 years, your focus should be on long-term wealth creation while gradually bringing stability to the portfolio as you approach retirement.

Overall, your portfolio is well-diversified across flexi-cap, large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, balanced advantage and multi-asset categories. The recent decline in value is largely due to market volatility and, by itself, is not a reason to make major changes.

However, I do notice some overlap, particularly with two mid-cap funds. Going forward, you may consider consolidating into a single mid-cap fund over time to keep the portfolio simpler and easier to monitor.

Similarly, there is no need to keep adding new schemes unless there is a clear investment objective.

For your proposed investment of around Rs 1 lakh, I would prefer strengthening your existing core holdings rather than introducing another fund. You may consider allocating the amount to Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Focused Fund as these can provide a good balance of long-term growth and portfolio stability.

Since your investments are made from surplus funds, continuing with a disciplined lump-sum approach is perfectly reasonable. Just ensure that your portfolio is reviewed periodically and gradually becomes more balanced as you move closer to retirement.

Overall, no major restructuring is required at this stage. Continue with a long-term perspective and avoid making investment decisions based solely on short-term market movements.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks and past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Anonymous: If I do a SIP (systematic investment plan) of a fixed amount every week in blue-chip stocks like Reliance, Airtel, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv for 10 years, will it be a better strategy to build a large corpus?

While I would prefer to comment on mutual fund investing rather than individual stocks, the underlying principle of investing regularly is the same.

Building a portfolio of a few blue-chip stocks through weekly investments can create wealth over the long term, provided the companies continue to perform well.

However, investing in a limited number of stocks also requires continuous monitoring, and the portfolio remains exposed to company-specific and sector-specific risks.

For most investors, equity mutual funds offer a more diversified approach as they invest across multiple companies and sectors under professional management. This helps reduce concentration risk while participating in long-term equity growth.

Ultimately, wealth creation depends less on the frequency of investment and more on staying invested with discipline over the long term.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks and past performance does not guarantee future returns.

You can ask rediffGURU Ulhas Joshi your questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.