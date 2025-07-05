'Looking Glamorous Is Not Easy'

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor at Myntra's Glamstream launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

There's an undeniable appeal and influence that celebrities wield when it comes to fashion.

Fans love to replicate their looks. But what may feel aspirational may not be as simple as it looks.

Khushi Kapoor, known for her high-fashion choices, says that looking glamorous is not always as easy as it looks. Even for someone like her.

"The impression is that film shoots or photo shoots are always extremely glamorous. The end result is always is beautiful but there's a lot that goes behind getting that one perfect picture," said the young actor.

"For example, if you are doing shoot at the pool and you are surrounded by water, most of the time what people don't see is that there's water coming out of my nose," she grins.

"There's obviously a whole team working and there's a lot that goes on."

Watch! Khushi Kapoor's fashion truth bomb

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Khushi was speaking at the launch of Glamstream, a content service platform by Myntra.

The e-commerce platform is aiming to diversify its portfolio by blending shopping and entertainment.

The content slate includes music videos by Badshah and talk shows featuring stars like Khushi, Neha Dhupia and Raveena Tandon.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Raveena Tandon, who was looking gorgeous in black, white and gold, said that women in the 1990s were trendsetters.

"I see Rasha (Thadani, her daughter) wearing these high waist jeans and it reminds me of what I used to wear. Fashion is one continuous cycle and it will remain so."

Don't miss: Raveena shares an anecdote from her blockbuster song, Shehar Ki Ladki from the 1996 film Rakshak.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Neha Dhupia said she is embracing 44 as mother of two, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

She added that she feels fantastic when people come to her for fashion tips.

Neha Dhupia's surprising discovery about fashion