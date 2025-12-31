Want To Stand Out At Your NYE Party? Wear This

When someone says New Year’s Eve, most people think black, glitter and drama. But white has quietly entered the party conversation and is doing evening wear really well.

Crisp, chic and unexpectedly glamorous, white-on-white feels fresh for NYE and stands out in a sea of dark outfits. From soft satins to structured corsets, celebs are showing how monochrome white can look just as celebration ready.

If you want to ring in the new year looking different (and very cool), these all-white looks are the inspiration you need.

IMAGE: This one’s for the soft glam girls. Khushi Kapoor’s white knitted high-neck top paired with a floral skirt feels cozy yet party-ready. The pearl mini bag keeps the look playful without breaking the monochrome mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: If you like your outfits bold but clean, this is your pick. Sharvari’s sculpted white corset dress layered with an oversized blazer is sleek, confident and perfect for a late-night house party. Add a red lip and you’re set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

IMAGE: For those who love romantic silhouettes, Shanaya Kapoor’s halter-neck white dress with floral detailing feels angelic and festive. Best for intimate dinners or rooftop celebrations under fairy lights. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sexy meets comfortable here. Tamannaah Bhatia’s white corset top with parachute pants is ideal for girls who want to dance all night without feeling restricted. Hoop earrings instantly switch it into party mode. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: This one’s for fashion-forward crowd. Sreeleela’s satin white cutout blazer with rose and pearl accents paired with sheer bootcut pants feels experimental yet elegant. Perfect of you want your NYE look to feel runway ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Lazy but still cute? Kriti Kharbanda’s rhinestone-adorned white mini dress is your answer. Minimal effort, maximum sparkle and ideal for low-key house parties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram