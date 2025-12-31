HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Want To Stand Out At Your NYE Party? Wear This

Want To Stand Out At Your NYE Party? Wear This

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2025 11:03 IST

x

When someone says New Year’s Eve, most people think black, glitter and drama. But white has quietly entered the party conversation and is doing evening wear really well.

Crisp, chic and unexpectedly glamorous, white-on-white feels fresh for NYE and stands out in a sea of dark outfits. From soft satins to structured corsets, celebs are showing how monochrome white can look just as celebration ready.

If you want to ring in the new year looking different (and very cool), these all-white looks are the inspiration you need. 

IMAGE: This one’s for the soft glam girls. Khushi Kapoor’s white knitted high-neck top paired with a floral skirt feels cozy yet party-ready. The pearl mini bag keeps the look playful without breaking the monochrome mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you like your outfits bold but clean, this is your pick. Sharvari’s sculpted white corset dress layered with an oversized blazer is sleek, confident and perfect for a late-night house party. Add a red lip and you’re set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For those who love romantic silhouettes, Shanaya Kapoor’s halter-neck white dress with floral detailing feels angelic and festive. Best for intimate dinners or rooftop celebrations under fairy lights. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sexy meets comfortable here. Tamannaah Bhatia’s white corset top with parachute pants is ideal for girls who want to dance all night without feeling restricted. Hoop earrings instantly switch it into party mode. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This one’s for fashion-forward crowd. Sreeleela’s satin white cutout blazer with rose and pearl accents paired with sheer bootcut pants feels experimental yet elegant. Perfect of you want your NYE look to feel runway ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lazy but still cute? Kriti Kharbanda’s rhinestone-adorned white mini dress is your answer. Minimal effort, maximum sparkle and ideal for low-key house parties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh’s net balloon-sleeve blouse, paired with tailored white trousers, keeps things polished. Drama rolls in with the short cape and statement bow while white sandals and pearl earrings seal the monochrome moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...
Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover
Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Devotees throng Katra on last day of 20253:18

Devotees throng Katra on last day of 2025

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire0:25

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire

Nainital Sees Massive Tourist Influx Ahead of New Year's Eve Celebrations1:01

Nainital Sees Massive Tourist Influx Ahead of New Year's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO