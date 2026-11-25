Do you have personal finance queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan, founder, Holistic Investments (external link), will answer your queries.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Anonymous: Hello. I am 45 years old and live alone in the UK.

I have savings of GBP 125K here along with GBP 85K in a pension. Apart from that, I have a small flat in Thane and savings in India of about Rs. 1.25 crore (which includes about Rs 45 lakh in stocks, Rs 65 lakh in mutual funds, Rs 12 lakh in EPF and Rs 9 lakh in LIC).

I do not have medical insurance in India so I need to buy it.

When is the earliest I can retire and spend time with my parents? How do I plan my retirement?

You have already built a good financial base at the age of 45. Your desire to retire early and spend more time with your parents is also an important life goal.

Based on the assets shared, early retirement is worth exploring. However, the key question is not just how much wealth you have but how much regular income you will need after retirement.

1. Your present financial position

You currently have:

UK savings: GBP 125,000 (approximately Rs 1.52 crores)

UK pension: GBP 85,000 (approximately Rs 1.03 crores)

Indian shares: Rs 45 lakh

Indian mutual funds: Rs 65 lakh

EPF: Rs. 12 lakh

LIC: Rs. 9 lakh

Flat in Thane

Your Indian financial assets are approximately Rs 1.31 crore based on the individual amounts provided. You have mentioned Rs 1.25 crore as the overall figure so this needs reconciliation.

Your UK savings and pension are also significant assets. However, pension money may have withdrawal restrictions and tax implications. It should not be treated like freely available savings.

2. When can you retire?

At 45, you may have another 40-45 years of retirement life to fund. Therefore, retiring immediately requires careful planning.

My initial assessment:

If you plan to settle in India, your retirement expenses may be lower than in the UK.

Your UK savings can provide an important financial cushion.

Your Indian investments can support long-term wealth creation.

Your Thane flat can provide accommodation, reducing your housing expenses if you plan to live there.

I would not recommend deciding on an immediate retirement based only on your current corpus.

A retirement at around the age of 48-50 could be worth evaluating, depending on your expenses, pension access and future savings.

3. How should you structure your investments?

Your investments should serve three purposes:

Short-term requirements: Keep 2-3 years of expected expenses in safe and easily accessible investments.

Medium-term requirements: Maintain a suitable mix of fixed-income investments for stability and regular cash flow.

Long-term requirements: Continue investing in diversified, actively managed equity mutual funds to support growth and beat inflation over the long term.

You already have considerable exposure to Indian stocks and mutual funds.

Review the overall asset allocation, stock concentration and risk before making further investments and do not depend entirely on equity investments for monthly retirement expenses.

4. Health insurance in India

This should be one of your immediate priorities:

Explore a comprehensive health insurance policy with adequate coverage.

Check pre-existing disease waiting periods, room rent limits and co-payment conditions.

Check whether the policy covers you while you are living abroad or only when you are in India.

Consider a separate medical contingency fund.

Review your parents' medical insurance and healthcare expenses separately.

At 45, obtaining suitable health insurance is important. Do not postpone this decision until retirement.

5. Review your UK pension and tax position

Your UK pension of GBP 85,000 needs separate attention:

Check the earliest withdrawal age and withdrawal conditions.

Understand the tax implications of withdrawing the pension.

Check whether the pension can remain invested after relocating to India.

Review the tax treatment of UK pension income in India.

Consider currency fluctuations between GBP and INR.

Also, your UK savings should not automatically be transferred to India.

Retaining some GBP exposure may be useful if you have future UK-related expenses.

Cross-border tax planning is important because your tax residency can change when you relocate.

6. Your LIC policy

You have mentioned Rs 9 lakh in LIC:

Check whether this is a traditional investment-cum-insurance policy.

If the returns are unattractive, compare its surrender value, paid-up value and future premiums.

Evaluate surrendering an unsuitable investment-oriented policy and investing the proceeds toward your retirement goals, after reviewing the financial impact.

7. My suggested retirement roadmap

I would suggest the following approach:

Age 45-46: Complete your financial assessment, purchase health insurance, and review all existing investments.

Age 46-48: Build a clear retirement corpus and organise your UK and Indian assets.

Age 48-50: Evaluate whether your investments can support your retirement expenses without depending on employment income.

After retirement: Maintain a diversified portfolio and withdraw money systematically based on your actual expenses.

Your parents are an important part of this decision.

If spending more time with them is your priority, you can also explore relocating to India earlier and continuing some form of part-time or consulting work. This can give you more time with your parents without putting unnecessary pressure on your investments.

8. Information required for accurate retirement planning

There are a few important details needed before identifying your earliest possible retirement age:

Your present monthly expenses in the UK.

Your expected monthly expenses after relocating to India.

Your current monthly income and annual savings in the UK.

Whether you have any dependents or financial responsibilities.

Whether you plan to live in your Thane flat after retirement.

Whether your GBP 125K savings are in cash, deposits or investments.

Whether you expect any UK state pension benefits.

Final insights

You have a reasonable starting corpus at 45 and having assets in two countries gives you some flexibility.

However, retirement planning should cover your lifetime expenses, healthcare, inflation, currency risk and unexpected family needs.

My preference would be to first establish whether retirement at 48 is financially possible. You may not need to wait until 55 or 60 if your expenses are manageable and your assets are properly structured.

The objective should be to enjoy time with your parents while maintaining financial independence throughout your retirement.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.