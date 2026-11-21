Do you have income tax-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU T S Khurana, a fellow member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, will answer them.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Anonymous: Hello. My father-in-law owns a flat in Pune registered under his HUF PAN. He wants to transfer the flat in my wife's name.

She is not the member of the HUF. She also has two sisters and none of them are members of HUF.

What are various procedures to get it transferred? Thanks.

Your father-in-law can transfer the flat/property to your wife (basically from father to daughter) without any tax implications.

However, in this case, the flat being transferred is HUF property. All HUF members should agree to this transfer, ie HUF property can be gifted, with the consent of all the members of the HUF.

It would be sufficient if all HUF members agree to the gift.

A document (gift deed) should be prepared, which should be signed by all the members of the HUF. The same should be accepted by the donee (in this case your wife). Hope this will serve the purpose.

CA: I had purchased a residential flat in Nov' 2023 jointly with my spouse at Rs 29.75 lakh.

Subsequently mutation was done in the joint name.

Now I have sold the flat at Rs 40 lakh.

After considering the cost of registration, legal fees and brokerage on purchase plus renovation cost added with the brokerage paid on sale price, there is a LTCG of Rs 10,500.

The purchase was done in January 2022-23 and the sale was done in June 2025.

As per the assumption, I am holding 50% share only. In AIS of my spouse and I, it is showing the property sold value is Rs 40 lakh.

The CG schedule in the income tax portal doesn't provide the scope to show my 50% shareholding in the property.

Now, my question is how to reflect such LTCG OR LTCL in both of our I-T returns?

In this case, it is not big issue.

You have worked out LTCG as Rs 10,500 so 50% of this amount shall arrear in both ITRs (yours and your spouse's).

Your query is that AIS is showing Rs 40,00,000 as sale amount in both cases.

You should file your ITR on actual/factual basis, declaring 50% profit in both cases.

If department raises any question or demands any clarification, you can reply to the same with facts.

Kindly ensure that your calculation of LTCG of Rs 10,500 can be proved based on documents.

Mahesh: Me mere patni ke account mein Rs 50 lakh transfer karna chahta hoon jise ki woh kuch upyog me le sake. Uske liye mujhe kya karna hoga jisse ki meri patni ko bhi tax nahi lage (I want to transfer Rs 50 lakhs to my wife's account for her use. How can I do it so that she will not be taxed for the same?).

You can make a gift to your wife of any amount and this transaction will not be taxable for both of you.

However, please note that if she invests the amount and earns income on that amount, then that income will be taxable as far as she is concerned.

You can ask rediffGURU T S Khurana your questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.