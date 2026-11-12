'Want To Do BTech But Didn't Do Maths In Class 12...'

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, a career coach and founder of EduJob360, guides students and working professionals on how to pick the right skills and career path.

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Can you switch from biology to mathematics in Class 12 and appear for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination?

Are students who choose physics-chemistry-biology eligible to study engineering at the Indian Institutes of Management and National Institutes of Technology?

After working for over three decades in a large government organisation, can a retired professional with an engineering degree restart his career as a consultant?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360, answers admission related questions and guides working professionals on how to stay relevant in their career.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE

PM: I am working with ONGC, due to retire in December 2026.

I have 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including 11 years as a safety officer.

My educational qualifications include a bachelor of technology (BTech) degree in electrical engineering, a diploma in industrial safety and a diploma in maintenance management. Will I get an opportunity to work as a safety consultant?

Sir, you can explore these three options:

1. Oil industry safety directorate (OISD) external safety auditor: Explore empanelment opportunities to conduct safety audits in the oil and gas sector, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria.

2. ONGC/CEIL consultancy assignments: Explore opportunities through retired personnel panels, consultant engineer positions and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)-related contracts involving safety audits and technical consultancy.

3. Independent HSE consultant and corporate safety trainer: Provide industrial safety audits, risk assessments, compliance advisory services and specialised safety training to oil and gas companies, contractors and energy enterprises.

Prthm: Sir, I have completed Class 12 from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) with physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) and scored 91 per cent.

However, I have recently developed an interest in engineering, particularly in pursuing a bachelor of technology (BTech) in software engineering.

I wanted to ask whether I can take mathematics as an additional subject through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), pass the examination, and then become eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) without facing any issues.

Also, could this create any problems in the future regarding college admissions, eligibility or my career?

Please note that NIOS mathematics can be an option but certain eligibility conditions apply.

Passing mathematics alone may not automatically establish JEE eligibility.

JEE Main 2027 requires the prescribed subject combination, including physics, mathematics, a language and other specified subjects.

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) also have specific subject requirements.

Please verify the latest National Testing Agency (NTA) and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) guidelines before enrolling for the additional subject.

Upasana: Can pure PCB students get admission to core engineering MTech programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), etc, such as computer science and engineering (CSE), electronics and communication engineering (ECE), electrical engineering (EE) and civil engineering (CE) after pursuing a BTech in the options available to them, like CSE with bioinformatics from VIT, biotechnology in private universities and clearing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for the chosen MTech programme?

Yes, Upasana, but conditionally.

Pure PCB students can pursue eligible BTech programmes and subsequently apply for MTech programmes at IITs/NITs.

However, qualifying GATE alone does not guarantee admission.

Each institute specifies acceptable undergraduate branches and GATE papers.

CSE, ECE, EE and CE have different eligibility restrictions.

Verify departmental criteria before selecting a BTech programme. It is also advisable to keep the maximum possible backup options for undergraduate admission, considering your long-term goal of pursuing an MTech.

All the best for your prosperous future!

You can post career-related questions for rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE

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