Want To Be A Mounjaro Bride: Is It Worth It?

'Don't chase unrealistic expectations or compare yourself to social media transformations.'

'Focus on your health first, not just the number on the scale before the wedding.'

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Key Points 'For brides, yes, it is definitely cosmetic pressure, the peer pressure to look good in their lehengas on the day of the wedding.'

'They feel this is an easy way out to shed weight fast before marriage.'

'It is a proper disease treatment with metabolic implications, not an aesthetic medicine to just look slim.'

'These medicines are not supposed to be given for short durations. Weight loss happens gradually over six months to one year.'

With brides increasingly turning to medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic for quick pre-wedding weight loss, the trend has sparked both curiosity and concern.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Dr Kashish Gupta, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Endocrinology), SCE (UK), an endocrinologist at the SG Diabetes Centre and PSRI Delhi, explains why these drugs are becoming popular in India, the dangers of 'bridal weight-loss packages,' who actually qualifies for such medication, and why crash transformations before the wedding may do more harm than good.

'Brides feel this is the easy way out'

According to Dr Gupta, there has been a clear rise in patients approaching doctors for medical weight-loss solutions.

"The last few months, definitely, I've seen a lot of new patients inquiring about weight loss, not only brides but even grooms," she says.

While these medications have been popular abroad for a while now, Dr Gupta says India is now catching up rapidly.

"It's definitely gaining traction in India, especially now since generic medicines have been introduced. They've become cheaper, more affordable, and more accessible. Plus, social media is doing its part in spreading awareness about it."

But for brides specifically, the motivation is often cosmetic rather than medical.

"For brides, yes, it is definitely cosmetic pressure, the peer pressure to look good in their lehengas on the day of the wedding."

Many brides, she adds, are increasingly viewing these medications as a shortcut compared to traditional fitness methods.

"They feel this is an easy way out to shed weight fast before marriage. Exercise and lifestyle changes alone take longer, so if the wedding is around the corner, brides feel medicine can help them lose weight quicker."

IMAGE: Dr Kashish Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Kashish Gupta IMAGE: Dr Kashish Gupta.

'Mounjaro bridal packages' are a red flag

Dr Gupta criticises the rise of clinics and centres marketing 'Mounjaro Brides' or rapid bridal weight-loss packages.

"I don't think these packages are medically appropriate at all, especially if they are being marketed by aestheticians, gym trainers or people who are not qualified for weight-loss treatment," she says.

Calling the medication "serious prescription medicine," she warns that it should only be prescribed under specialist supervision.

"On the Mounjaro pen itself, there's a red-box warning saying this medicine should be prescribed only under the guidance of an endocrinologist or internal medicine specialist."

She believes some clinics are exploiting insecurities around appearance and weddings.

"It's just appealing to someone's body-image issues and vulnerability."

What brides should watch out for

Dr Gupta says one of the biggest concerns is the easy availability of these drugs through unqualified sources.

"This should not be taken over the counter," she says. "I've seen situations where chemists or pharmacists are providing these medicines directly."

She warns brides to be cautious of clinics promising dramatic transformations within unrealistic timelines.

"If they are guaranteeing a certain amount of weight loss in a very short time, that's a red flag. That is completely false and unreliable."

According to her, any legitimate prescription process should include: Proper BMI and obesity evaluation, blood tests, discussion of long-term risks and side effects, assessment of underlying hormonal conditions, and lifestyle counselling alongside medication.

"GLP-1 medication is not the answer for every obesity case," she says. "The root cause of the weight gain has to be evaluated first."

Who is Mounjaro actually meant for?

Dr Gupta explains that Mounjaro was originally developed for diabetes treatment before being used for obesity management.

"It is approved for patients with obesity, with or without diabetes," she says.

It may also be considered in patients, she adds, dealing with obesity-linked conditions like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), high cholesterol, fatty liver disease, hypertension, and insulin resistance.

However, she stresses that the medication is not meant for people simply trying to slim down cosmetically before a wedding.

"It is a proper disease treatment with metabolic implications, not an aesthetic medicine to just look slim."

Why 'quick wedding weight loss' can backfire

One of Dr Gupta's strongest warnings is against taking these medications for very short-term wedding goals.

"These medicines are not supposed to be given for short durations," she explains. "Weight loss happens gradually over six months to one year."

Stopping the medication too early can also lead to rebound weight gain.

"If you stop after just a few months, you are going to have weight gain."

Rapid weight loss itself can create additional health issues.

"It can affect your bones, muscle mass and skin. Rapid weight loss can also precipitate gallstones."

The side effects brides should know about

According to Dr Gupta, common side effects include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Gastritis

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Dehydration

"These complications can become very troublesome while preparing for a wedding," she says.

If the wedding is only a month or two away, she believes starting the medication makes little sense.

"You may end up dealing with side effects during your wedding functions or even on the wedding day itself."

What about fertility and pregnancy?

Dr Gupta says the medication can actually improve fertility in obese women dealing with hormonal conditions like PCOS by helping regulate cycles and improve metabolic health.

However, there is an important caveat.

"These medications are not approved during pregnancy and need to be stopped at least two to three months before planning conception."

For brides hoping to conceive immediately after marriage, she advises caution before starting such treatment close to the wedding.

So what should brides do instead?

For brides looking to lose weight in a healthy way, Dr Gupta says timelines matter.

"If you are seven to eight months away from your wedding and medically qualify, then yes, under supervision, this medication can be considered along with lifestyle changes."

But if the wedding is only weeks away, she advises against crash methods entirely.

"I would not advise crash dieting either. That's going to cause more harm than benefit."

Instead, she recommends a realistic, supervised approach involving a qualified nutritionist or dietician, sustainable calorie management, regular exercise and strength training, and gradual, maintainable weight loss.

Her final advice to brides considering this route is: "Don't chase unrealistic expectations or compare yourself to social media transformations. Focus on your health first, not just the number on the scale before the wedding."