Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Janak Patel, a certified financial planner accredited by the Financial Planning Standards Board, India, and CEO and founder of InfiniumWealth, will answer them.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Anonymous: Greetings. I am a 22-year-old software engineer earning Rs 1 lakh per month. Since it is a remote job, I do not have to spend much on food, accommodation or travel.

I want to plan my finances to retire in my mid-30s or early 40s with a corpus of over Rs 10 crore so that I can become a digital nomad, travel the world and experience different cultures.

So far, I have made the following investments:

1. Postal Life Insurance (PLI) at Rs 5,000 per month (projected return of Rs 19 lakh at age 40)

2. LIC at Rs 7,000 per month (projected return of Rs 16 lakh at age 35)

3. 20 grams of gold and 30 grams of silver

4. PPF at Rs 5,000 per month

5. Health insurance at Rs 7,000 per annum

With monthly expenses of Rs 20,000, I still have Rs 60,000 per month to invest.

I am looking at mutual funds, ETFs, bonds and stocks but I am unsure how to diversify this Rs 60,000 monthly surplus.

My current plan is to buy 1 gram of gold every month and accumulate it to purchase land after five years.

Please guide me on how to invest this Rs 60,000 per month for the best outcome.

Starting your investment journey at such a young age is a very encouraging sign -- congratulations.

The future is never entirely predictable as you will discover over time. Your mindset aligns closely with many in your generation who aspire to achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) and it is great to aim for that goal.

However, you need a financial planner to handhold you through this process -- someone who can not only build and guide your plan but also educate you along the way.

Key gaps in your current FIRE plan

There are several missing variables that must be assessed alongside market realities that could affect your long-term financial health:

1. Corpus estimation: How did you arrive at the Rs 10 crore figure? Arriving at an accurate target requires evaluating, estimating and quantifying several personal and inflation-linked parameters.

2. Low-yield insurance policies: Are the payouts quoted for your PLI and LIC policies guaranteed -- which traditional plans rarely are in full -- or merely agent projections? Such products typically deliver returns of only 6-7% and fail to provide either optimal wealth creation or adequate risk cover.

3. Periodic risk assessment: Evaluating your life and health insurance needs is not a one-off task; it must be reviewed at regular intervals.

4. Changing cash flows: While your current income and expenses feel predictable, they will inevitably evolve as your life circumstances change.

The math behind your Rs 10 crore target

1. Projected corpus at current pace: Assuming average market growth rates, your existing and planned monthly investments will accumulate to roughly Rs 1 crore over 13 years (by age 35) and just over Rs 2 crore over 18 years (by age 40).

2. Additional investment needed: To reach a Rs 10 crore corpus by age 35 or age 40, you would need to invest an additional Rs 2.5 lakh or Rs 1 lakh per month respectively.

While these are broad estimates and several variables are needed for a precise calculation, they offer a realistic benchmark of what it will take.

I strongly recommend consulting a certified financial planner (CFP) who can design a holistic roadmap toward your financial independence.

Financial planning is not a one-time activity but an ongoing exercise that must adapt to changes in your life and the wider economy.

You can ask rediffGURU Janak Patel your questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.