Want Lip Fillers? Here's What You Need To Know

Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains what first-timers should know about lip augmentation, the risks involved, filler vs fat grafting and how long the results last.

This image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhad Irani/Pexels

In conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon and Founder of SB Aesthetics, Gurugram, Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains why lip augmentation continues to be one of the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

While fuller lips remain a beauty trend, she says the key to natural-looking results lies in adopting a conservative approach and choosing an experienced injector.

According to Dr Bhadani, lip augmentation isn't about creating dramatically larger lips. Instead, the goal is to enhance volume while maintaining facial harmony.

What should first-timers know before getting lip augmentation?

The biggest advice for first-timers is to start conservatively because, when it comes to lips, less is more.

Patients should understand the different options available -- whether they are choosing hyaluronic acid fillers or a more permanent option like fat grafting.

The recovery period and longevity of the results differ between the two procedures.

In general, lip augmentation is a safe procedure but it should always be performed by an experienced injector. Problems usually arise when patients keep chasing bigger lips and undergo frequent treatments.

What are the risks?

Like any cosmetic procedure, lip augmentation has potential risks and side effects.

The most common ones include bruising, swelling, temporary asymmetry and small lumps.

A more serious but rare complication occurs when the filler enters a blood vessel, reducing blood supply to a part of the lip. This can damage the tissue if not treated promptly.

That is why lip fillers should always be performed by advanced injectors who are trained to prevent and manage such complications.

What are the different options for lip augmentation?

Hyaluronic acid fillers remain the most popular choice because they provide predictable, natural-looking results.

Fat grafting is another option and can provide longer-lasting results. However, it is a much more advanced procedure and should only be performed by a plastic surgeon.

Unlike fillers, some of the transferred fat may be absorbed by the body after the first session, making the results less predictable initially. Patients may require two or three sessions to achieve the desired volume.

Since the lips are a highly mobile area, fillers are generally the preferred option for most patients although fat grafting remains a viable alternative in selected cases.

How long do the results last?

Hyaluronic acid fillers generally last between six and 12 months, depending on the type of filler used and individual factors.

Fat grafting has the potential to last much longer but because some of the fat is naturally absorbed by the body, multiple sessions may sometimes be required before achieving stable, long-lasting results.

What should patients know before opting for lip augmentation?

Lip augmentation is most successful when the goal is subtle enhancement rather than dramatic change.

Choosing an experienced injector, understanding the differences between fillers and fat grafting and resisting the temptation to overfill the lips are all essential for achieving natural-looking, balanced results.

When performed thoughtfully and conservatively, lip augmentation can enhance facial features without making it obvious that a cosmetic procedure has been done.