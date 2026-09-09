Want An '80s Makeover? Try These Prompts For Instagram's Viral AI Trend

Remember when photographs had film grain, hairstyles had volume and nobody had to worry about accidentally taking 47 identical selfies?

The 1980s are back on Instagram, thanks to AI.

A new viral trend is seeing people upload their photos to their favourite AI service and ask it to reimagine them as if they had been photographed in the 1980s. The results range from glamorous Bollywood heroine portraits and retro wedding pictures to disco looks, old-school family albums and vintage magazine covers.

And the fun part? You don't need to know anything about Photoshop or photo editing. All you need is a clear photograph, ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot or similar AI and a good prompt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram IMAGE: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra in their '80s avatar with the denim on denim look and candy pink dress.

How to do the 1980s photo trend

Step 1: Pick your photo

Choose a clear, well-lit photograph where your face is visible. A portrait or waist-up picture usually works best.

Step 2: Upload it to ChatGPT/Gemini/Copilot/Other AI

Open ChatGPT, upload your photograph and tell it exactly how you want your 1980s makeover to look.

Step 3: Be specific

Instead of simply writing 'Make me look like I'm from the '80s', describe the hairstyle, clothes, jewellery, setting, lighting and mood you want.

The more details you give, the more detailed and personalised the result will be.

Step 4: Keep tweaking

Didn't get the bouffant you wanted? Ask for bigger hair.

Want a more Bollywood feel? Add a sari and statement jhumkas.

Want the picture to look like it came from an old family album? Tell ChatGPT to soften the colours and add authentic film grain.

Here are some prompts to get you started.

The Classic Bollywood Heroine

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram IMAGE: Preity Mukhundhan looks so pretty as an '80s heroine!

Want to look like you just walked off an old Hindi film set?

Prompt: Transform this photo into an authentic 1980s Bollywood heroine portrait. Keep my facial features, skin tone and overall identity recognisable. Give me voluminous curled hair, statement earrings, classic 1980s Indian makeup and warm studio lighting.

Add subtle film grain, slightly faded colours and the soft glow of an old film photograph.

The '80s Vacation Picture

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra generated a fun '80s beach vacation image with her friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaahana Kumra/Instagram

Think poolside pina coladas, Kodak cameras and absolutely no Instagram Stories.

Prompt: Transform this photo into an authentic 1980s Indian holiday photograph. Preserve my facial features and skin tone. Dress me in colourful 1980s vacation clothing like a bright bikini or swimsuit and place me by a poolside or beach with period-appropriate surroundings. Use natural sunlight, slightly faded colours, analogue film grain and the candid, imperfect quality of a family vacation photograph.

Sari And Big Hair

IMAGE: Priya Atlee in a vintage sari and '80s hairdo is such a treat to the eyes! Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Atlee/Instagram

Because the '80s and a good sari were clearly meant for each other.

Prompt: Give me an authentic 1980s Indian heroine makeover while preserving my facial features and skin tone. Style me in a bright printed silk saree with minimal gold jewellery, a dramatic bouffant hairstyle and classic 1980s makeup. Place me in a studio setting with soft light. Add subtle film grain, faded colours and the nostalgic look of an old Bollywood photograph.

The Vintage Magazine Cover

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran's '80s version rocking the denim-on-denim look! Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Because apparently we all deserve our own Filmfare-era cover.

Prompt: Transform this photograph into the cover of a glamorous Indian film magazine from the 1980s. Keep my face and facial features recognisable. Style me with authentic 1980s hair, makeup, fashion and jewellery. Use warm saturated colours, glossy studio lighting and subtle printed-paper texture. Leave space around the portrait for vintage magazine-style headlines and typography.

The Bollywood Couple Poster

IMAGE: Priya and Atlee exude the same couple goals in the '80s as they do now. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Atlee/Instagram

This one is super fun for couples.

Prompt: Transform this photograph into a colourful 1980s Bollywood film poster featuring both people together. Preserve both faces and natural skin tones. Give us authentic 1980s Indian outfits, dramatic poses and vintage hairstyles. Use a colourful hand-painted-style background, warm dramatic lighting, slightly exaggerated cinematic expressions and the bold, vibrant aesthetic of old Bollywood posters.

Trying it in-house

My colleague Hemant Shivsharan tried it with a basic prompt in ChatGPT -- 'How I Look in 1980s. Dont change or alter my face - retro look'. Here's the result :)

Have fun experimenting with this new trend :)

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff