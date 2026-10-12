Want A Healthy Pregnancy? 11 Tips From A Gynaecologist

'If your BMI is less than 18 or above 24, conception will be difficult. Also, excessive caffeine impairs your neurological health causing problems for the mother and the unborn child,' says Dr Nisha Pansare, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility.

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While planning a pregnancy, couples often go through moments of excitement coupled with anxiousness as they worry about making the right decisions.

With so much of information available on the Internet, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and influenced.

For example, what is the right age and ideal weight to start planning for a baby?

Can you go to the gym, do yoga, Pilates or participate in a marathon while you're pregnant?

How to deal with unhealthy food cravings, the restlessness and morning sickness?

More importantly, what are the basic tests you need to do before planning your pregnancy?

Dr Nisha Pansare, gynaecologist, obstetrician and fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune, shares a list of guidelines that can help young couples plan their pregnancy journey.

Rediff's Divya Nair listens in:

1. Maintain a healthy BMI

Asian women are the most fertile between ages 25 and 30. After the age of 35, chances of complications may arise.

Similarly, weight issues -- whether it is being overweight or underweight -- could have a negative influence on reproductive health for both men and women.

The ideal BMI (body mass index calculated as weight in kg/height in metres) for women is between 18 to 24.

If your BMI is less than 18 or above 24, infertility could be a concern. Also, conception will be difficult.

If women are above 35, do remember that the quality of the egg will decline with age.

In delayed pregnancies, women could develop gestational diabetes and pregnancy-induced hypertension; they may experience difficulty during labour.

2. Avoid caffeine, ajinomoto

For healthy and balanced nutrition, women must include vegetables, fruits, whole grains and pulses along with nuts, seeds and healthy fats in their daily diet.

At the same time, you must avoid desi Chinese food products which have ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate) as it can impact embryogenesis (the biological process by which a single-celled zygote, formed by the fertilisation of an egg by a sperm, divides, grows and differentiates into a multicellular embryo.).

When the foetus is growing, anjinomoto can impact foetal growth.

You must also try and avoid highly processed or sugary foods.

Consume soy products and detox juices in moderation because they contain phyto-oestrogens and oestrogens which will affect your hormonal balance.

A diet that is rich in essential vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fats promotes hormonal balance, good egg quality and sperm production.

3. Folic acid is important for foetal growth

Folic acid is the most critical nutrient for early foetal growth and development.

We have to achieve serum folate levels in the blood pre-conceptionally.

Folic acid helps in the neurological development of the baby.

So many of the malformations in a baby, such as spinal defects and brain-related issues, are quite common when folic acid is not taken pre-conceptionally.

Check with your gynaecologist and start taking folic acid before you plan your pregnancy. It can be tapered after the third month of pregnancy.

Always consult an expert; do not self-medicate.

4. Exercise and diet in proportion

Before pregnancy, you may work out three to four times a week.

It could be cardio, weights or strength training.

Once you are pregnant, it is recommended to do light to moderate activities. Avoid lifting weights and strength training.

When you are pregnant, your body is changing and your posture is changing.

If you do not lift weights correctly, you are going to harm your bone health and muscle health so it is always advisable to do lighter activities.

If there is no one to supervise you, there is a risk that you may induce preterm labour by lifting excessive weights.

You can do yoga, breathing exercises and pranayama after consulting your doctor and in the presence of a skilled trainer.

5. Even passive smoking can affect your lungs

Smoking, vaping and using tobacco products should be strictly avoided as they can impact ovulation and egg quality in women and sperm quality in men.

If you are a chronic smoker, your immunity is compromised in the pregnancy stage.

Even if your partner is smoking or someone in your office is, passive smoking is going to impair your lung health, putting you at higher risk of lung-related infections including pneumonia.

In extreme cases, there are chances the baby may develop bone defects.

6. Avoid aerated drinks, alcohol

Whether you drink socially or otherwise, it is preferable to avoid carbonated drinks and limit your daily caffeine intake.

Excessive caffeine impairs your neurological health, causing problems for the mother and the unborn child.

7. You need seven to eight hours of sleep

You need at least seven to eight hours of sleep to rest, recover and maintain hormonal balance.

When you are pregnant, it is possible that you may experience discomfort and that may disrupt your sleep.

In such cases, you can catch up on sleep in short intervals during the day.

8. Stress management

Couples expecting their first baby or those who are going through fertility treatment are bound to be stressed and anxious.

While temporary stress can be overlooked, chronic stress must be managed.

In men too, it affects their testosterone levels.

For emotional and mental relief, meditation, yoga, exercise, hobbies, relaxation techniques or counselling can be good solutions.

9. Limit contact with toxic chemicals

Couples should limit contact with toxic chemicals such as insecticides, solvents and chemicals.

It is recommended to avoid excessive contact with nail polish and removers as they contain chemicals such as acetone and, in some products, formaldehyde.

Certain hair-straightening treatments can release formaldehyde when heated, which may put your baby at risk.

10. Control medical conditions before conception

Comorbidities such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, high blood pressure and certain hormonal or reproductive problems can impact fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Couples planning a baby should consult an expert and ensure that any regular medicines they take are safe during the pre-pregnancy period.

A pre-conception consultation can help identify and address such issues early.

Also, strictly avoid unnecessary antibiotics, over-the-counter anti-allergic drugs and painkillers as there is a growing risk of these drugs causing defective foetal growth.

11. A mandatory blood and thyroid test

I would recommend doing a routine haemoglobin and HB electrophoresis to rule out any thalassemia disorders, along with thyroid levels and sugar levels.

And certain viral markers, such as HIV (to check for AIDS), HBsAg (for hepatitis), VDRL (sexually transmitted infections) and HCV (for liver) for both the partners.

If they have any kind of infection, they can consult a physician and then consider the pregnancy.

Before conception, we also generally check women for rubella titres (German measles). If the rubella titres are not adequate, we can vaccinate the woman and she can consider pregnancy two to three months after the rubella vaccination. This is to prevent rubella in the baby.

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Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

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Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.