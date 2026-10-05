Walking For 20 Minutes Not Enough To Keep Heart Healthy

In this new series on busting common health concerns, Dr Dipak Patil, cardiologist at KIMS Hospital, Thane, explains why walking and visiting the gym may not be enough to protect your heart health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Going to the gym or using a treadmill does not guarantee protection against a heart attack.

Intense workouts and lifting heavy weights without proper supervision may put your heart at risk.

Brisk walking for 20 to 30 minutes, five days a week, can help keep your heart healthy.

Myth 1: Walking for 20 minutes is enough to keep your heart healthy

Walking is one of the simplest ways to stay active, but pace and frequency matters.

Walking at a leisurely pace is not sufficient to keep your heart healthy.

A gentle walk can provide some relaxation and keep you moving, and walking at any pace is certainly better than not walking at all.

However, to strengthen cardiovascular health, brisk walking is recommended.

Consistency is equally vital.

If you walk for 20 to 30 minutes on one day and then take a break for two or three days, you will not gain the full cardiovascular benefits.

I recommend brisk walking for at least 20 to 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Myth 2: Working out at the gym or using a treadmill means you will never have a heart attack

Many people assume that regular gym sessions or treadmill routines offer complete immunity against a heart attack.

This is a common misconception.

While regular physical activity is essential for cardiovascular fitness, it is not an absolute safeguard against heart disease.

Protecting your heart also requires understanding personal risk factors, recognising warning signs, and seeking timely medical advice when symptoms appear.

Furthermore, high-intensity exertion, lifting heavy weights, or carrying out strenuous workouts without adequate preparation or supervision can place undue stress on your heart.

Disclaimer: All content and media published herein are for informational purposes only. They are not a substitute for professional medical advice and should not be relied upon as your sole source of medical guidance.

Always seek the advice of your GP or another qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or health concern. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of information you have read here.

If you suspect you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact your doctor, attend the nearest hospital emergency department, or call the emergency services immediately. Relying on any information provided herein is done entirely at your own risk.

The opinions expressed herein cannot account for individual circumstances or personal medical histories.