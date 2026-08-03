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Vote! Who Wore It Best? Urofi, Samantha, Uorfi, Ananya Or Radhika?

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: August 03, 2026 15:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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One dress. Four women. Four completely different moods.

Kresha Bajaj's signature cut-out dress has become a celebrity favourite, with everyone from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday to Uorfi Javed and Radhika Seth putting their own spin on the statement silhouette.

While the architectural corset and lattice detailing remain the same, the styling proves just how versatile one dress can be.

Radhika Seth: Less Is More

Radhika Seth

 

Radhika Seth lets the dress do all the talking. With poker-straight hair, blunt bangs and zero statement accessories, she keeps the focus firmly on the intricate side cut-outs and sculpted silhouette. Minimalism wins this round.

Uorfi Javed: Go Big Or Go Home

Uorfi Javed

Trust Uorfi Javed to dial the glamour all the way up. Gold statement earrings, smoky eyes and a sleek bun transform the metallic gold version into a full-blown red-carpet moment. If extra had a dress code, this would be it.

Ananya Panday: Old Hollywood, But Make It Modern

Ananya Blacksmith

Ananya Panday wore the rose-gold version of this dress with soft vintage waves and fresh, dewy makeup. The styling feels polished, elegant and timeless, letting the sparkle shine without overwhelming the look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Effortlessly Chic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes the understated route as she pairs the chocolate-brown version with beachy waves, glowing skin, and tiny gold hoops. The relaxed beauty look softens the structured corset, proving that, sometimes, effortless styling is the most impactful of all.

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Samantha Ruth PrabhuRadhika SethAnanya PandayKresha BajajUorfi Javed

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