Vote! What Do You Think Of Urvashi Rautela's FIFA World Cup Look?

If there's one celebrity who refuses to blend into the crowd, it's Urvashi Rautela.

While most fans reached for football jerseys, she treated the FIFA World Cup 2026 stage like her personal runway, layering couture over sportswear in a look that was bizarre, bold and unforgettable. Love it or question it, only Urvashi could do this.

An Argentina football jersey became the foundation of the look, but things took a sharp detour into high fashion territory with a custom sculpted corset layered right on top.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Designed by Dasha Fashion, the metallic corset featured dramatic boning, ornate gold filigree, crystals and beadwork that looked more red carpet than football stadium.

Even her beauty look stayed on theme.

Electric blue eyeliner echoed Argentina's iconic jersey, while fluttery lashes added the signature Urvashi glam factor.

Instead of sporty bottoms, she wore fitted, studded Mugler trousers, adding extra glitter to the football look.

A sunshine-yellow Hermes Birkin casually made its way to the match proving that, for Urvashi, luxury accessories are never optional.

Forget football trainers. She completed the ensemble with elegant silver heels because practicality clearly wasn't on the mood board.

What do you think of Urvashi Rautela’s FIFA World Cup 2026 look? Yay or Nay?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff