Vote: Deepika Padukone's Sizzling New Avatar

Vote: Deepika Padukone's Sizzling New Avatar

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 17, 2024 16:42 IST
She may just have become momma to a beautiful baby girl -- her Instagram status has changed to ‘Feed.Burp.Sleep.Repeat.’ -- but that’s not stopping Deepika Padukone, the professional.

The star is making a kickass debut in the gaming world as a playable character in Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI); other celebs who have their avatars include her hubby, Ranveer Singh, and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Her venture into gaming reflects a broader trend where celebrities are engaging with new digital platforms to reach diverse audiences.

It ties in beautifully with her next film, Singham Again, where she plays the lead in Rohit Shetty’s female-led cop drama.

With her killer style and commanding presence, Deepika’s set to scorch the gaming screens as well.

Which of these looks do you think will best suit Deepika, the gaming fighter?

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

 

 

Deepika Padukone

REDIFF STYLE
