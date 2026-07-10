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Vote! Ananya Or Kriti -- Who Wore It Better?

By REDIFF STYLE July 10, 2026 15:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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One outfit, two style moods!

Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon both donned Designer Arpita Mehta's sunshine-yellow bandhani sharara; one kept it festive, the other gave it a full-blown boho makeover.

Same sharara, totally different vibe. Whose styling gets your vote?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Ananya wore it while promoting her film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and let the outfit do all the talking. She wore the sharara exactly as it was meant to be with the mirror-work blouse, matching bandhani dupatta adorning her neck and all those adorable shell details stealing the spotlight.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

She accessorised with a pair of massive chaandbalis, a gold kada on the wrist and a tiny green bindi.

Do you like Ananya's look? Or...

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta

Kriti looked at the same outfit and decided to switch things up. She wore it as her character, Ally, in Cocktail 2.

Out went the blouse, in came a mirror-work bralette by Rhea Pillai Rastogi. The dupatta found a new life as a bandana, instantly giving the look bohemian-chic energy.

Kriti also chose green to add contrast but with stacked bangles on one hand.

She added a haathphool in the other hand and, with statement earrings, she created a look that could also be worn at Coachella... desi style. 

Do you like Kriti's look?

You could like both too :)

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Kriti SanonAnanya PandayArpita Mehta

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